The 28-year-old American star is dominating for country and club.

Seven goals, including a wicked bicycle kick. That’s Christian Pulisic’s output in the last six starts for club and country.this summer, it appears the 28-year-old forward has finally reached the summit of his own personal uphill battle, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I can tell you today that Pulisic, maybe, is the player that we cannot replace,” AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim said ahead of Sunday’s 5–1 win against Frosinone, in which Pulisic scored his latest banger. “The characteristics of turning between the lines, we don’t have another Pulisic.

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” “There is nothing that I can say better than saying that Pulisic has some characteristics that, if we don’t have it on the pitch, the team feels a lot that Pulisic is not there,” Amorim added.

“From that, you can understand how important Pulisic is for us. ”Pulisic’s nearly 100-yard breakaway to goal marked an emphatic return to Milan following his most prolific international camp with the U.S. men’s national team in years.

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“Captain America” scored a brace in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals last week,over Haiti. It was his first competitive goal for the Stars and Stripes in nearly two years and his first brace in over three. , acrobatically flinging his legs over his head to redirect an improbable cross from midfielder Weston McKennie in an ultimate 2–0 victory. It was a goal unlike one Pulisic has ever scored before,.

In his last three club starts, Pulisic found the back of the net, including the game-winner over Serie A foe Genoa on Nov. 8. He is “He's not that kind of guy that speaks a lot, but speaks on the pitch without speaking. He wants the ball all the time, and you could feel it against Genoa,” Amorim said.

“If you see all the plays, Pulisic is the guy that pulls the team up. Him and Rabiot. These two players are at the level that if we miss one of them, we are . He is our present.

He is going to be our future, and I think he has potential to do more. ”“It helps any player to feel the confidence from the club,” Amorim remarked.

“ was clear the club showed him a new contract. That helps always a player. ” He put pen to paper on Oct. 30th, just 24 hours before he came out blazing against rival Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, finding the back of the net four minutes into the bitter clash at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.in the new season.

In fact, he remained an unused substitute throughout the first three matches of 2026–27, a situation that deeply “upset” the star, according to Amorim. It took him over a month to crack into Milan’s starting lineup, a result of hisAmorim said during preseason .

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“I know the strengths of Pulisic; he will be supported in our club. I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has, so I can say to you that Pulisic is really important for us. ” As the season progressed, that has reigned true.

Milan is currently undefeated when Pulisic is in the starting lineup, winning six matches while drawing one. Without him in the starting lineup, the team is 3-4-2.

Nevertheless, Amorim knows that simply throwing Pulisic into every starting lineup is not the solution. Given the forward’s history of injury setbacks, the manager understands that strategizing his minutes will be the only way to preserve this current form.

“We cannot forget the injuries, the way we need to build the player in order to the context,” Amorim cautioned. He has withheld Pulisic from the starting lineup for each of the four Europa League matches thus far and may continue to do so.

“There are some moments in Europe, in the last schedule, we had to save, a little bit, Pulisic,” Amorim explained. Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.