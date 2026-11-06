Cannonballs unearthed at Alamo nearly 200 years after deadly siege, yet mystery remains

Four solid cannonballs unearthed near Alamo Church mark the first such artifacts found at the historic San Antonio site in Texas from the 1836 battle. An expert spoke with Fox News Digital.

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Tiffany Lindley, director of archaeology at the Alamo Trust, told Fox News Digital that the discovery was unusually rare. The discovery, made along the perimeter of Alamo Church in San Antonio, was announced in late October. Officials from the Alamo Trust said the cannonballs were uncovered during ongoing archaeological excavations at the site, and that they"help us remember those individuals that were living here, during the battle," said Tiffany Lindley, head archaeologist at the Alamo Trust.

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The four solid-shot cannonballs vary in size, with the smallest measuring 1.8 inches in diameter and the largest measuring 3.26 inches. Archaeologists at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, uncovered four solid cannonballs, with one seen at left. They're believed to be connected to the historic 1836 battle. Photos show archaeologists carefully cleaning the newly discovered cannonballs, which appear heavily weathered and discolored.

The engagement lasted from Feb. 23 to March 6, 1836. It saw Texian forces — including Davy Crockett and William B. Travis — hold off a much larger Mexican army. The 13-day siege ended with Mexican troops overrunning the Texian defenders, a loss that became a rallying cry for the Texas Revolution. The Battle of the Alamo lasted from Feb. 23 to March 6, 1836.

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It ended when Mexican forces overran the Texian defenders. The discoveries raise a question: Which army fired the cannonballs?bronze cannonballs, and that was a type of material used by the Mexican army, so they may have originated with the Mexican army," she said. She noted, however, that the cannonballs could have been picked up by the Alamo's defenders or others before the battle, so either side may have used them.

Lindley said archaeologists can link the artifacts to the battle through several lines of evidence, including the layers of soil in which they were found, plus other objects recovered nearby. The same soil deposit contained musket balls and gun parts, while its depth suggested the artifacts were older than others found in layers above it. The discovery of four cannonballs along the perimeter of Alamo Church offers new physical evidence of one of Texas' most significant battles.

Lindley, who said she was unaware of any solid cannonballs previously found at the site, attributed the recent discoveries largely to the size of the excavation area.

"We have a very large area that we're excavating. And whenever you are digging more, you have more of a chance to find more artifacts," she said. Tiffany Lindley, seen above, said some of the cannonballs may have originated with Mexican forces, although their use remains uncertain.

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"Now we have a physical piece of evidence of the sacrifice" made here by those who lived during the battle, she said —"and their memories lived on. " Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at