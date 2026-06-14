Cannes Winner ‘Minotaur’ Takes Top Prize at Sydney Film Festival

Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev claimed the Sydney Film Prize for 'Minotaur' as the 73rd festival closed with record box office.

wrapped its 12-day run at the State Theatre with what organizers described as the highest-selling festival in the event’s history. The AUD$60,000 prize – awarded for work deemed “audacious, cutting-edge and courageous” – was determined by an international jury led by Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho, joined by Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi, Singaporean director Boo Junfeng, Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner and Australian First Nations producer-director Sally Riley.

'The Death of Robin Hood' Review: Hugh Jackman and Michael Sarnoski Make a Grizzled, Anguished Antihero of the Valiant Outlaw “Minotaur” had previously won the Grand Prix at Cannes earlier this year. Accepting the Sydney prize in person – his first visit to Australia in more than a decade – Zvyagintsev addressed the ceremony with remarks that underscored the film’s stakes for audiences inside Russia.

“I would like to thank the jury for this decision, because this film means a lot to people who are struggling at the moment in Russia,” he said. “The Russian language is struggling. This film is very important to them.

”In their joint statement, the jury described “Minotaur” as a work that tackles the abuse of power in a register that felt “strongly Hitchcockian, strongly cinematic” – a chronicle of contemporary Russia that they said addressed a subject that, unfortunately, never goes out of style. The announcement preceded the Australian premiere of James Gray’s thriller “Paper Tiger,” the closing-night screening.

Festival CEO Frances Wallace said attendance had grown a projected 10% year-on-year to an estimated 170,000 – up from 157,000 in 2025 – with Youth Pass sales rising more than 30%.

“SFF73 was such a buzz from opening to closing and again for the second year in a row, making history by becoming the highest selling box office in the festival’s 73 years,” Wallace said. Among the other awards presented at the ceremony, the AUD$40,000 Sustainable Future Award – billed as the world’s largest environmental film prize – went to “Sukundimi Walks Before Me,” a documentary directed by Mataslia Freshwater and Lachlan McLeod that follows an Indigenous PNG community’s fight to protect the Sepik River from mining.

The AUD$35,000 First Nations Award, supported by Truant Pictures, went to Banchi Hanuse for “Ceremony,” a hybrid documentary tracing memory and colonialism through Nuxalk lands. Vee Shi received the AUD$20,000 Documentary Australia Award for “Time and Tide,” a hybrid docu-drama about multigenerational family pressures, while writer-director Fadia Abboud took the AUD$10,000 Sydney-UNESCO City of Film Award, presented by Screen NSW.

At the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films, held the previous evening, Siena Mayutu Wumarri Stubbs won the AUD$7,000 Dendy Live Action Short Award for “Maŋutji . ” The AUD$7,000 Yoram Gross Animation Award and the AUD$7,000 Event Cinemas Rising Talent Award for Screenwriting went to Judith Pungarta Inkamala, Marjorie ‘Nunga’ Williams and Nelson Armstrong for “Our Choir Has Always Been Travelling.

” Cristabel Sved received the AUD$7,000 Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Director for “Date 3,” and the AUD$7,000 AFTRS Craft Award for Best Practitioner went to production designers Angelina Kovacs and Sophie Ravant for “Flesh Fruit. ” “It has been a terrific edition of Sydney Film Festival and such a delight to see cinemas full every day and all around the city,” festival director Nashen Moodley said.

“We welcomed over 100 filmmakers from around the world who presented their films to very enthusiastic and engaged audiences. It really feels that cinema as a collective experience is thriving. Congratulations to all the winners of awards and all filmmakers with films at the festival and our thanks to the juries who made the difficult choices. ” The Sydney Film Prize competition is endorsed by FIAPF.

Previous winners include “It Was Just an Accident” and “There’s Still Tomorrow” .

“Time and Tide,” dir. Vee Shi“Maŋutji ,” dir. Siena Mayutu Wumarri Stubbs“Our Choir Has Always Been Travelling,” dir.

Judith Pungarta Inkamala, Marjorie ‘Nunga’ Williams and Nelson ArmstrongAngelina Kovacs and Sophie Ravant, production designers, “Flesh Fruit”Olivia Rodrigo Trades Pop-Punk for New Wave — and Angst for True Love — in the Excellent ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’: Review‘Disclosure Day’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Invigorating Chase Thriller Taps Into the Mania for Alien Conspiracy Theory, but It Never Becomes a Close Encounter With Wonder‘Ben’Imana’ Review: An Impassioned Exploration of the Unruly Legacy of the Rwandan Genocide





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