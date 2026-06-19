Cannes Lions CEO Reveals What Keeps Him Up at Night

Festival boss Simon Cook talks A.I., the creator economy and the pleasures and perils of running the biggest marketing meetup in the world.

From left: Stella McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alan Cumming, Hannah Stocking, Oprah Winfrey and Jerry Bruckheimer are among this year’s attendees. Getty Images; Richard Bord/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Imagesreturns at a moment of profound uncertainty — and opportunity — for the global marketing business.

Artificial intelligence has moved from theoretical disruption to everyday reality, sparking fierce debate over the future of creative work, while the rise of online creators continues to reshape how brands connect with audiences. More than 500 speakers from across advertising, technology, entertainment and media will participate, including such headline names as uber-producer Jerry Bruckheimer,host Alan Cumming, Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actress-creator Hannah Stocking, fashion designer Stella McCartney and “Queen of All Media” Oprah Winfrey, who will receive Cannes Lions’ LionHeart Award in recognition of her decades-long influence on culture and social change.

Among the tech and ad C-suite honchos set to attend are Apple senior vp Eddy Cue, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard and Unilever global marketing officer Leandro Barreto.ahead of this year’s event about the challenge in harnessing AI as “an enhancer for creativity rather than a negative force,” how online creators are transforming the ad business and why Oprah embodies the Lions’ spirit. If we take it back to the pandemic, what we saw was a lot of businesses accelerate their plans and strategies, and we saw genuine innovation and creativity coming out of it.

If we fast-forward to now, the industry is grappling with disruption to its ecosystem, economic uncertainty and global instability, which has created intensified focus on creative investment returns. We’re witnessing an industry evolving at an unprecedented pace. CMOs are navigating more complexity and scrutiny than ever before, with expectations to drive immediate results while building brands that endure. AI looks set to dominate the conversation in Cannes this year.

What do you see as the industry’s biggest concerns? AI continues to rise as a force in our industry, but how we harness it as a tool to enhance human-led creativity will be critical. AI is playing a part in the creative process, but I think ultimately it will reach a place where it will become an enhancer for creativity rather than a negative force.

As an example, we’ve introduced AI Craft subcategories across the craft-led Lions to recognize work where human creativity and artificial intelligence come together to create ideas that neither could achieve alone. The focus here is on recognizing genuine craft, artistry and intent, where AI works in service of the idea. It’s not so much of a trend as a phase, but we’re currently in a world defined by mediocrity at scale, and the acceleration of sameness.

As AI continues to become a powerful force, with highly personalized, highly targeted messaging, we need to be wary of diluting distinctiveness, meaning, emotional relevance and stories that cut through. A preoccupation with the new. It’s a transient, trend-specific industry, and we tend to fixate on the shiny new thing rather than the fundamentals that have served us for many years.

The key is striking the right balance — embracing the new and fusing it with practices and principles which still underpin the effectiveness of our craft. The opportunity for new talent to shape and evolve the future of our industry is incredibly exciting. I always look forward to meeting our Young Lions, students and the next generation of leaders attending the Cannes Lions School for exactly that reason.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer Tease ‘Grinch’ Sequel and Weigh in on Success of YouTube FilmmakersThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

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