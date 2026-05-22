Cannes Film Festival: Stars’ Inexpensive High-Street Splurges

The article highlights several of the affordable high-street pieces that were worn by celebrities during the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing the importance of glamour without the high price tag. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Gillian Anderson, Bella Hadid, Emily In Paris' Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu were a few of the celebrities who chose to wear chic and eye-catching outfits featuring in-demand brands like Mango, ME+EM, Puma, Next, and more.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The Cannes Film Festival remains the crown jewel of the season, drawing A-list celebrities from every corner of the globe.

While the event is renowned for showcasing the year's most anticipated films, the red carpet is equally famous for dazzling rows of paparazzi with curated outfits and lavish couture ensembles. However, this year’s festival proved that looking like a million dollars doesn’t have to cost it. Stars like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gillian Anderson turned heads by incorporating high-street pieces into their festival wardrobes, from chic Mango dresses to effortlessly elegant ME+EM jumpsuits that you can still buy today.

The Daily Mail has tracked down and sourced the most stunning, affordable pieces that made an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, so you can recreate the look. EXACT MATCH - Daisy Edgar-Jones: Mango Midi A-Line Dress £89 Shop GET THE LOOK: Next Black Formal Open Tote Bag £12.50 Shop Was £30 GET THE LOOK: Next Leather Ballerina Shoes £12 Shop Was £45 Twisters actress, Daisy, 27, arrived at Nice Airport wearing an £89 white midi dress from Mango.

The summer-ready, minimalist maxi dress featured a distinct romantic silhouette. The upper portion of the dress is structured with a wide, deep scooped neckline supported by thick shoulder straps. From the waist down, the dress dramatically shifts into a relaxed, voluminous A-line skirt that pools around the ankles.

Meanwhile, Gillian stepped out in a £250 chic black-and-white crease-less linen maxi dress from ME+EM. The dress features a clean, column-like silhouette with a crew neckline. It is finished with black trim that runs along the neckline and armholes, splitting into vertical lines that run down the front and sides of the gown. And this was not the only occasion that she dazzled in affordable high street pieces.

EXACT MATCH - Gillian Anderson: ME+EM Effortless Maxi Dress £250 Shop GET THE LOOK: Eyewear by David Beckham Aviator Sunglasses £69.99 Shop GET THE LOOK: NEXT Black Block Heel Sandals £34 Shop EXACT MATCH - Gillian Anderson: ME + EM Culotte Jumpsuit £250 Shop GET THE LOOK: HUSH Wrenley Woven Belt, Black £45 Shop GET THE LOOK: Stradivarius stiletto heel sandals in black £27.99 Shop Exact Match Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu: SuperGA 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers £65 Shop GET THE LOOK: New Look Poplin Curved Hem Shirt £25.99 Shop GET THE LOOK: Next White Wide Leg Jeans £29 Shop Meanwhile, Bella Hadid wore £90 metallic Speedcat Puma trainers.

Emily In Paris' Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu cut a casual figure in £57 SuperGA white 2750 Cotu Classic trainers. The passage describes several high street pieces worn by celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting the fact that they were affordable and had impressive fashion elements





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Red-Carpet Fashion Curated Outfits Lavish Couture Ensembles Celebrities Affordable High-Street Pieces Showing Off Glamorous Fashion Elements Without High-Street Brands Mango ME+EM Puma Next

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