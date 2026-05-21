Cannes Film Festival's amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap'Eden-Roc: Maura Higgins Delivers Glamour, Stella McCartney attends for Gucci

Maura Higgins, the UK television personality, captivated the Cannes Film Festival’s amfAR gala at the prestigious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Maura, dressed in a dazzling pink gown, stole the show with her glamour, as did Eva Longoria and supermodel Heidi Klum. Models like Izabel Goulart, Georgia Fowler, Bar Refaeli, and Natasha Poly also graced the red carpet. The gala was hosted by Academy Award winner Geena Davis and featured performances from Robbie Williams, Zara Larssons, and Lizzo.

Maura Higgins , a prominent figure from the UK, graced the Cannes Film Festival ’s amfAR gala, held at the prestigious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France.

Maura, a television personality, set the stage ablaze with her stunning presence, complementing a regal, strapless pink satin gown adorned with dramatic train. She complemented the look with matching heels and a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings. Alongside her were Eva Longoria, representing the event as a co-chair, and supermodel Heidi Klum, who both added their glamour touch to the occasion. The evening, filled with star-studded allure, also featured models Izabel Goulart, Georgia Fowler, Bar Refaeli, and Natasha Poly.

Several musicians, including Robbie Williams, Zara Larsson, and Lizzo, also graced the event, which is the annual fundraiser for the Foundation for AIDS Research, amfAR. Maura, emotional about the opportunity, expressed feelings of excitement and surprise, stating that the amfAR event was a 'dream event' for her, and it 'meant a lot' for her career to attend, being previously unaware of such opportunities





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