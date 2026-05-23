Cannes Film Festival Awards 2026

The text describes the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where various awards were presented to filmmakers and actors.

Romanian director, screenwriter and producer Cristian Mungiu accepts the Palme d’Or for ‘Fjord’ during the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France.

He greets Scottish actress Tilda Swinton while accepting the award. Russian director and screenwriter Andrey Zvyagintsev accepts the Grand Prix Award for ‘Minotaure’ during the closing ceremony. Valeska Grisebach accepts the Jury Prize Award for ‘The Dreamed Adventure’ during the closing ceremony. Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvó accept the Best Director Award for ‘The Black Ball’ during the closing ceremony.

Polish director and screenwriter Pawel Pawlikowski accepts the Best Director Prize for ‘Fatherland’ during the closing ceremony. Tao Okamoto and Virginie Efira accept the Best Actress Award for ‘All Of A Sudden’ during the closing ceremony. Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne accept the Best Actor Award for ‘Coward’ during the closing ceremony. French director and screenwriter Emmanuel Marre accepts the Best Screenplay Prize for ‘Notre Salut’ (A Man of His Time) during the closing ceremony.

Marie Clementine Dusabejambo accepts the Camera d’Or for ‘Ben’Imana’ during the closing ceremony. Argentine director Federico Luis accepts the Short Film Palme d’Or for ‘For the Opponents’ (Para los contrincantes) during the closing ceremony. Julia Roberts To Lead ‘Home Economics’ As 3000 Pictures Gets Rights To NovelComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong





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Cannes Film Festival Awards Filmmakers Actors Palme D’Or Grand Prix Jury Prize Best Director Best Screenplay Camera D’Or Short Film Palme D’Or

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