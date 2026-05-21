Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala: Maura Higgins Steals the Show in Pink Satin Gown

Maura Higgins brought the glamour to the Cannes Film Festival amfAR gala, showcasing her stunning look in a pink satin gown with a dramatic train. She was joined by Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, and other celebrities, and performances by musicians took place.

Maura Higgins brought the glamour to the Cannes Film Festival amfAR gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes , France on Thursday night. The Love Island star, 35, continued her quest for global superstardom alongside Eva Longoria, 51, and supermodel Heidi Klum, 52.

Models Izabel Goulart, Georgia Fowler, Bar Refaeli, and Natasha Poly were also in attendance, and musicians Robbie Williams, Zara Larsson, and Lizzo performed at the star-studded evening. Maura stole the show in a strapless pink satin gown with a dramatic train, while Eva and Heidi dazzled in red and black sequin dresses, respectively.

The black-tie event is the main fundraiser for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and has raised over $265 million for AIDS Research since its inception over 30 years ago. Maura shared her excitement and nerves ahead of her first appearance at the event, admitting she never imagined she'd be attending such prestigious events





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Maura Higgins Love Island Cannes Film Festival Amfar Gala Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc Antibes France Television Personality Red Sequin Gown Busty Black Tessa Couture Dress Zara Larsson

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