Cannes Film Festival 2026: Stars shine on opening night as jury announced and AI debated

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off in style with a star-studded red carpet premiering 'The Electric Kiss,' while the jury featuring Demi Moore, Chloe Zhao, and Stellan Skarsgård was announced. The prestigious event also saw heated discussions on AI's impact on cinema, with Demi Moore advocating embracing new technology while championing the irreplaceable essence of human creativity.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival burst into life on Tuesday night as the crème de la crème of international cinema descended on the French Riviera for the annual celebration of film.

The gala opening ceremony featured a glittering lineup of stars including Poppy Delevingne, Joan Collins, Heidi Klum, and Maura Higgins, who dazzled on the red carpet for the premiere of period romantic comedy-drama 'The Electric Kiss,' directed by Pierre Salvadori. The film stars Pio Marmaï, Anaïs Demoustier, Gilles Lellouche, and Vimala Pons, setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable festival.

Among the most eye-catching arrivals was model Poppy Delevingne, who turned heads in a sheer lace and velvet gown that perfectly captured her timeless elegance. Fellow British icon Joan Collins, looking as radiant as ever at 92, chose a classic white gown accessorized with a diamond necklace and black gloves.

Meanwhile, supermodel Heidi Klum commanded attention in a risque sheer nude dress adorned with delicate pink floral accents, proving why she remains one of fashion's most enduring stars. While the red carpet glittered outside, the festival's 2026 jury took center stage inside the Palais des Festivals. Headed by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, this year's esteemed panel includes A-list names like Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, and Stellan Skarsgård.

During the opening press conference, Moore expressed her admiration for the festival, calling it 'a joy to be surrounded by cinema and the love of cinema.

' The actress, who had previously only attended once as a guest, told the Daily Mail how tremendously honored she felt to be part of the jury this year. The discussion took a timely turn toward artificial intelligence, with Moore advocating for collaboration rather than resistance against new technologies while emphasizing that AI could never replicate the soul of human creativity. Beyond the jury announcements and glamorous arrivals, the festival marked its first day with special honors.

Peter Jackson, the visionary creator behind 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, will receive this year's honorary Palme d'Or during the gala. Meanwhile, Vanity Fair continued its tradition of hosting a star-studded lunch on opening day, with Emma Thynn among those making an appearance. As the festival unfolds, it promises not just cinematic brilliance but thought-provoking discussions on the future of filmmaking.

From the dazzling fashion statements on the red carpet to the weighty debates within the industry, Cannes once again proves to be the epicenter of global cinema, where artistry, innovation, and stardom collide in the sun-soaked splendor of the French Riviera





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