Cannes Film Festival 2026: Press Photos of 'Hope', Na Hong-jin's Film

Press photos from the photo call for and premiere of Na Hong-jin's film 'Hope' at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, featuring director Na Hong-jin, actors Hwang Jung-min, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell, and Hoyeon, among others.

Director Na Hong-jin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ' Hope ' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Hwang Jung-min, from left, director Na Hong-jin, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell, and Hoyeon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Hope' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. Hwang Jung-min, from left, director Na Hong-jin, Hoyeon and Zo In-sung pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Hope' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Taylor Russell, from left, Hoyeon, Zo In-sung, director Na Hong-jin, Hwang Jung-min, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Hope' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026





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Na Hong-Jin Hope Na's Last Film Cannes Film Festival Press Photos

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