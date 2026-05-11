Cannes Film Festival 2026: Must-See Movies

A breakdown of the must-see movies playing Cannes 2026, including biopics, documentaries, thrillers, dramas, and more.

A black-and-white biopic on Thomas Mann that doubles as a father-daughter road-trip flick. Documentaries on Richard Avedon’s early career and John Lennon’s last interview, respectively.

A South Korean thriller starring several of the country’s biggest stars, as well as the guy who played young Magneto in the X-Men films. A cryptic tale of xenophobia, paranoia, and the way that rumors lead to violence, featuring a bald Sebastian Stan. A drama about the early days of an epidemic in the 1980s, featuring a singing Rami Malek.

A period-piece murder mystery set in feudal Japan involving a samurai and a prisoner, titled [These are just a few of the films set to premiere at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival starting May 12th, as well as the latest works from bona fide auteurs like Pedro Almodóvar (). There’s a lot of catnip for cinephiles in this year’s lineup, in other words.

And after poring through the competition titles, the big-title galas, the sidebar and the affiliated fests that run alongside the Big Show, we’ve come up with a breakdown of the must-see movies playing Cannes 2026. Here are the 22 films we can’t wait to see.





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Cannes Film Festival Must-See Movies Biopics Documentaries Thrillers Dramas

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