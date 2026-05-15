Cannes Film Festival 2026 Lineup: Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Karma’ and More

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 lineup has been announced, featuring Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Karma’ starring Rami Malek, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Rebecca Hall, and Tom Sturridge. Other notable films include ‘Soudain’ by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, ‘Les Caprices de L’enfant Roi’ by Michel Leclerc, ‘Marie Madeleine’ by Luchue Mesidor, ‘Une Vie Manifeste’ by Nadia Tereszkiewicz, ‘Gun-Che’ by Yeon Sang-ho, ‘Fatherland’ by Paweł Pawlikowski, ‘Parallel Tales’ by Asghar Farhadi, and ‘Sanguine’ by Carole Lambert.

The 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival , which runs from May 12-23, has announced its lineup of films, including Pedro Almodóvar ’s ‘ Karma ’ starring Rami Malek , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Rebecca Hall , and Tom Sturridge .

Other notable films include ‘Soudain’ by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, ‘Les Caprices de L’enfant Roi’ by Michel Leclerc, ‘Marie Madeleine’ by Luchue Mesidor, ‘Une Vie Manifeste’ by Nadia Tereszkiewicz, ‘Gun-Che’ by Yeon Sang-ho, ‘Fatherland’ by Paweł Pawlikowski, ‘Parallel Tales’ by Asghar Farhadi, and ‘Sanguine’ by Carole Lambert. The festival also features screenings of ‘Karma’, ‘Soudain’, ‘Les Caprices de L’enfant Roi’, ‘Marie Madeleine’, ‘Une Vie Manifeste’, ‘Gun-Che’, ‘Fatherland’, and ‘Parallel Tales’





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Cannes Film Festival Pedro Almodóvar Karma Rami Malek Ebon Moss-Bachrach Rebecca Hall Tom Sturridge Ryûsuke Hamaguchi Michel Leclerc Luchue Mesidor Nadia Tereszkiewicz Yeon Sang-Ho Paweł Pawlikowski Asghar Farhadi Carole Lambert

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