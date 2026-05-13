Cannes Film Festival 2026: High-Profile Celebrities, Fashion Moments, and Film Premieres

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off, offering 12 days of high-profile premieres, celebrity arrivals, and headline-making fashion moments.

The Afternoon WireTrump's proposed 'Golden Dome' estimated to cost $1.2 trillion, far more than he initially saidMemphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, a veteran of 7 NBA seasons, dies at 29The Iran war is hitting home as gasoline prices fuel inflation surge of 3.8% in the USViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampPCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for careA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleThe World in PicturesPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsHealth advice is all over social media. Here's how to vet claimsExperts wonder 'Where is the CDC?

' as a hantavirus outbreak unfolds on a cruise shipThe barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafeMicrogardening means getting a surprisingly big harvest from a windowsill or balcony gardenElaborately decorated skeletons in Catholic churches across Bavaria take some visitors by surpriseExposición revela el lado vanguardista y moderno de Frida Kahlo y Diego RiveraPoppy Delevingne poses for photographers at the the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)The 79th Cannes Film Festival has taken over the French Riviera, launching 12 days of high-profile premieres, celebrity arrivals and headline-making fashion moments.

Jury member Demi Moore poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher) Jury member Demi Moore poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

(AP Photo/John Locher)Elijah Wood, centre, takes a selfie photogragh with William Jackson, from left, Katie Jackson and Mette-Marie Kongsved at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Elijah Wood, centre, takes a selfie photogragh with William Jackson, from left, Katie Jackson and Mette-Marie Kongsved at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

(Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Heidi Klum poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Heidi Klum poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

(Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Kimberley Garner poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher) Kimberley Garner poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

(AP Photo/John Locher)Frédérique Bel poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film ‘The Electric Kiss’ during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 202





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannes Film Festival High-Profile Celebrities Fashion Moments Film Premieres

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Must-See MoviesA breakdown of the must-see movies playing Cannes 2026, including biopics, documentaries, thrillers, dramas, and more.

Read more »

The Best Off-Duty Looks From the 2026 Cannes Film FestivalThere is no such thing as an off-duty moment—at least not during the Cannes Film Festival, where paparazzi are stationed in airport arrivals, hotel foyers, and beachfronts.

Read more »

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Stars shine on opening night as jury announced and AI debatedThe Cannes Film Festival kicked off in style with a star-studded red carpet premiering 'The Electric Kiss,' while the jury featuring Demi Moore, Chloe Zhao, and Stellan Skarsgård was announced. The prestigious event also saw heated discussions on AI's impact on cinema, with Demi Moore advocating embracing new technology while championing the irreplaceable essence of human creativity.

Read more »

All the Fashions From the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red CarpetThe 79th annual Cannes Film Festival has arrived! See all of the red carpet fashion highlights here.

Read more »