Cannes Film Festival 2023: Stars and International Auteurs Attend

The 79th Cannes Film Festival kicked off in the French Riviera resort town, with a mix of stars and international auteurs expected on the Croisette. Notable appearances on the red carpet include Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, James Franco, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, and Joan Collins. Actor Peter Jackson received an honorary Palme d’Or

The Cannes Film Festival got off the ground in the French Riviera resort town on Tuesday. This year will see fewer big American movies, but international auteurs like Pedro Almodovar , James Gray , Christin Mungiu , Ryusuke Hamaguchi , and Diego Luna are anticipated.

Notable names like Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, James Franco, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, and Joan Collins were spotted on the red carpet.

‘Lord of the Rings’ helmer Peter Jackson received an honorary Palme d’Or at the opening ceremony, presented by Elijah Wood. Actors like Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Javier Bardem, Isabelle Huppert, Catherine Deneuve, Sebastian Stan, and Sandra Hüller are expected. The festival runs to May 23





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Cannes Film Festival French Riviera Stars International Auteurs Peter Jackson Demi Moore Scarlett Johansson Rami Malek Javier Bardem Isabelle Huppert Catherine Deneuve Sebastian Stan Sandra Hüller Pedro Almodovar James Gray Christin Mungiu Ryusuke Hamaguchi Diego Luna

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