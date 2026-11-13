Cannabis Usage Surge Among British Middle-Aged Women

New research reveals 1.2 million British adults use cannabis daily, driven by middle-class women replacing cocaine with weed for relaxation and social bonding.

A Friday evening gathering at a private residence recently highlighted a shifting cultural norm in British social life. Lucy Cavendish, a 59-year-old mother, attended a dinner with five other women where the hostess introduced dried marijuana flowers for a joint. The group passed the joint around casually, treating the act with the same nonchalance as pouring another glass of pinot noir.

Daily Cannabis Use Reaches 1.2 Million Adults

New research published this week in the journal Addiction indicates that 1.2 million adults in Britain use cannabis every day. This figure is more than double the previous official estimates for daily usage. The study provides a stark update on consumption habits that were previously underestimated in national surveys.

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Researchers from King's College London and the University of Bath conducted the analysis. They found that 7.2 per cent of adults surveyed had used cannabis in the past year. If this percentage is extrapolated to the general population, it represents approximately 4 million people who have consumed the drug recently.

The data further reveals that one in 50 adults uses cannabis on a daily basis. These statistics challenge earlier assumptions about who consumes the drug and how frequently. The findings suggest that cannabis has moved from the fringes of subculture to the mainstream of middle-class socializing.

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Shift From Cocaine to Cannabis Among Professionals

Lucy Cavendish recalls her younger years in her 20s and 30s when dinner parties in the Home Counties featured a wide array of illegal substances. Guests would bring out ecstasy, amphetamines, ketamine, and above all, cocaine. At one wedding reception, an usherette circulated a tray of drugs for guests to sample freely.

Now, as these individuals have aged, their habits have evolved. Middle-class professionals who enjoyed wild youth in London have largely settled in the countryside. They have almost entirely ditched cocaine for cannabis. In landscaped gardens with firepits and during cozy nights with friends, cannabis has become commonplace.

For Cavendish, cannabis once served a functional role in parenting. When raising four small children alone in rural Oxfordshire over a decade ago, she found smoking a joint after bedtime helped relieve tension. It allowed her to relax into a television series and escape school politics for an evening. She viewed it similarly to a bottle of wine.

However, she eventually stopped using the drug. The physical side effects, including hangovers that felt like panic attacks and lingering grogginess, became problematic. The post-consumption appetite, or munchies, also interfered with her diet. Additionally, she did not want her growing children to see her smoking or smell the pungent odor of the drug.

Older Adults More Likely to Use Cannabis Daily

One of the most startling aspects of the recent study is the age demographic involved. People in their 40s and 50s are more than twice as likely to take the Class B drug daily than younger adults. This trend contradicts the stereotype of cannabis use being primarily a youth phenomenon.

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A friend of Cavendish in her mid-50s confirms this shift. This woman has never held a traditional job but has spent decades managing her husband's high-profile career. Cannabis has become her preferred method for social interaction and relaxation. She finds it allows for conversation without the messiness associated with alcohol.

She notes that she does not like drinking anymore, particularly when others lose control in the evening. Cannabis provides a similar relaxing effect without the loss of composure. Her son, who previously supplied the drug, has stopped due to health concerns and a focus on his emergency Master's degree. She now relies on his former dealer for supply.

Social Acceptance and Changing Norms

At the recent dinner, Cavendish declined to partake. She wanted to avoid her children seeing her do it or smelling like the drug. Her refusal was met with no judgment from the group. The acceptance of cannabis in such settings is now as normal as having a drink.

The study results surprise some experts but align with observations from those in this demographic. The normalization of daily use among middle-aged women marks a significant departure from the rave culture of the 1990s. It reflects a broader societal shift in how relaxation and social bonding are approached in later life.

The implications of 1.2 million daily users are significant for public health and social services. As the drug becomes more integrated into middle-class life, the stigma may continue to fade. The trend suggests that cannabis is no longer just a party drug but a regular part of daily routine for many.