Canelo vs. Crawford: Hearn Predicts Canelo Needs Early Pressure for Victory

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Canelo Alvarez needs to take the fight to Terence Crawford early on to secure a win in their highly anticipated matchup later this year.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are on course for a highly anticipated showdown later this year. Both fighters are considered generational greats, and a fight between them would be a monumental event in the boxing world. Crawford has primarily competed at 147 lbs, with his most recent fight at 154 lbs. However, the bout against Canelo is expected to take place at a heavier 168 lbs, requiring Crawford to make a significant weight leap.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently shared his insights on the upcoming contest. Hearn believes Canelo will need to establish an early dominance over Crawford to secure a victory. He points to Crawford's impressive strength, evident in his ability to deadlift 455 lbs at welterweight, coupled with his wrestling background, which could potentially negate any size advantage Canelo might possess. Despite Crawford's skills and boxing intelligence, Hearn predicts that Canelo's experience and power at 168 lbs will ultimately give him the edge. He suggests that Canelo needs to be proactive in the fight, pressuring Crawford from the outset, as Crawford is known for his movement and evasive tactics. Canelo prefers opponents who engage directly, and Crawford's style could prove challenging to handle for the Mexican superstar





