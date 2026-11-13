Candy Udell Will Always Make Room for Rescue

London Jewelers’ Candy Udell discusses Rescue Paw Foundation, her hospice pet program Candy’s Angels and her ambitions for animal welfare.

Share this article on Talk Life in the family business keeps Candy Udell busy. But there is always room for a call about an animal in need, whether a shelter needs help paying its bills or a dog needs a home.

Sometimes the work follows her home, too. After a dinner conversation with the head of hospice at Northwell Health, Udell spent much of the night thinking about patients’ pets. What happened when their owners could no longer care for them?

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“I was really upset about that,” she told WWD. “If I did something about that, maybe it’ll make a difference. ”The response became Candy’s Angels, a program connecting hospice patients and their animals with care, volunteers and potential homes. For the president of London Jewelers, it extends work that began with individual rescues and has increasingly drawn her toward the circumstances that put animals at risk.

As the family-owned retailer marks its centennial, Udell is considering more lasting change: helping people keep their pets through hardship, expanding humane education and working with government on animal welfare. Her attachment to animals began at home. Her mother brought back dogs and cats, ducks and chickens, even a small alligator. Caring for that unlikely menagerie helped develop her compassion for animals.

“When my mother passed away, I decided that I would do rescue in her memory and her honor,” she said. “It’s all about her. ” Around 2011, that commitment took shape through Rescue Paw Foundation and Our Cause for Paws, a jewelry collection whose proceeds support the work with an assortment that includes silver and gold pieces with diamonds. The needs behind those sales are often immediate: a shelter’s rent, food or a veterinary bill.

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She gravitates toward smaller organizations, calling them “the little engines that could. ” “They’re the ones who do the heavy lifting, and these are the ones that need the help the most,” she explained. In Texas, Udell works with two rescuers who find animals on the streets, in fields and in shelters. She funds veterinary care and transport, connecting animals with about 15 partner shelters in the tristate area.

She said her efforts have helped rescue more than 10,000 dogs, along with cats and a couple of donkeys. Animal welfare sits within a broader commitment to the communities where London Jewelers operates. The company supports more than 100 charities annually, according to Udell, including hospital fundraising. The relationships built through the stores give that work a local foundation, even as her rescue efforts reach farther afield.lives.

The jewelry gives customers a way to contribute through a gift, with purchases helping fund the less visible necessities of rescue: transportation, veterinary care and keeping small shelters operating. Udell is working on new pieces, extending a collection whose purpose is as much about what it supports as what it looks like. Her account of the work moves readily between jewelry, a shelter’s unpaid bills and an animal waiting for transport.

Each is part of the same effort, with the business providing resources she can put to use. The personal reward also extends beyond finding an animal a home. Increasingly, she thinks about the people whose lives are bound up with those animals — and the support that might allow them to remain together.

“This is the kind of thing that I want to work on as a person to make it better for the people and the animals together,” she said. Her adoption events bring that work into the community, gathering rescue groups and their animals alongside high school students, speakers, vendors and pizza and ice cream trucks. Udell recounted the story of a woman who was feeding her own meal to her dog because she had no pet food.

It prompted a pet-food initiative she developed with the Nassau County SPCA and local government partners. What began with two dogs, she said, now helps feed more than 200 cats and dogs. Providing food can help prevent a person in difficulty from having to surrender a companion. That connection between human and animal welfare also informs Candy’s Angels.

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Establishing the program took about two years, Udell said. Although finding foster and adoptive homes is part of its remit, its early success has largely come through hospital-system volunteers helping people care for pets, from feeding them to taking them to veterinary appointments.

“It’s mostly running now as volunteers in the hospital system that help people,” she said. Her interest increasingly extends to prevention and public policy. A board member of the Nassau County SPCA, she points to animal cruelty protections, humane education in schools and low-cost spay and neuter services as priorities. She believes working with government can extend what individual rescues accomplish.

Her ambitions include support for domestic violence survivors with pets and veterans whose animals need care. She recalled a recent alert about an unwell veteran with three German shepherds and nowhere for them to go together.

“I just don’t want them to wind up in a town shelter where they get separated or stuck in a cage their whole life,” she said, stepping in to help. While London Jewelers’ broader philanthropy supports a variety of charities annually, animal welfare remains the cause that most personally absorbs Udell, and one she is bringing into the family’s next generation. Her grandchildren accompany her to shelters and attend every adoption event.

As with the family business, they are learning by being there.

“This is the kind of thing that I want to work on as a person to make it better for the people and the animals together,” she said.

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