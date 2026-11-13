Candy Crush Saga Kicks Off New Season Celebrating Xbox's 25th

Candy Crush Saga is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with a limited-time event featuring collectible pins and music from iconic games

Candy Crush Saga is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with a limited-time event featuring collectible pins and music from iconic gamesPlayers can collect Xbox-themed pins, earn exclusive rewards, and compete in a new arcade-style Leagues event.

Six Candy Crush Saga music tracks remix themes from Halo, Fallout, Sea of Thieves, Forza, DOOM, and Banjo-Kazooie. VIP players in the US can enter for a chance to win one of 1,000 physical pin packs inspired by the in-game collection.. Starting now and running through December 6, you can play the game and earn a bunch of collectible pins within the game, all of which are tied to games and franchises under the Xbox banner.

Also read M&S' £35 'pink candy stripe' PJs from the Christmas advert look so luxe and comfy

To mark the occasion, they also created six"Candyfied" themes for popular titles, which you can see in the video above and listen to onOver four weeks, millions of mobile players can collect pins inspired by those worlds, earn exclusive rewards to celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary, and compete in an arcade-themed Leagues event. Together, the experiences give players a playful new way to reconnect with some of gaming's most recognizable characters and worlds.

At the heart of Game On Season is an Xbox 25 pin collection featuring characters and moments from all eight franchises, like the Master Chief's helmet, Cacodemon, Dr. Neo Cortex, and more. Players earn pins as they crush through levels and build their collection across the season. The collection doesn't stay on screen.

Advertisement

We've turned some of the virtual pins into physical pins, and VIP players in the US can enter a contest at candycrush.com for a chance to win one of 1,000 limited-edition pin packs. Players will revel as they recognize familiar themes getting delicious audio twists while they match their way through the Game On Season.

What's even more fun is that if you miss a track or want to hear it again, they are also available now across streaming platforms and participating studio channels, including Spotify.feel bigger than the device it is played on, and this behind-the-scenes video shows how the music came together with Dominique Devoucoux, Head of Audio at King, and Sebastian Aav, Audio Lead at King, sharing their vision for the project. Also in the video, composer Federico Truzzi walks through how themes were"Candyfied" and recorded by the German Film Orchestra Babelsberg, the Bulgarische Orthodoxe Chor Berlin e.

V. choir and, of course, an accordion player. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

Candy Crush Saga is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with a limited-time event featuring collectible pins and music from iconic gamesIntergalactic Aerospace Expo 2956 has officially launched in Star Citizen, allowing players to try over 200 ships from November 13-27. Henry Cavill is looking to support men's health in the geekiest way he can, as he wants you to play the new Movember game Mustache ProtocolWe got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life.

Advertisement

Laocorn Gaudeamus, the primary antagonist from the 1994 Fatal Fury animated film, will arrive in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on November 17In a major first, The Game Awards 2026 will be livestreamed on Disney+ from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10th. Candy Crush Saga is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Xbox with a limited-time event featuring collectible pins and music from iconic gamesIntergalactic Aerospace Expo 2956 has officially launched in Star Citizen, allowing players to try over 200 ships from November 13-27.

Henry Cavill is looking to support men's health in the geekiest way he can, as he wants you to play the new Movember game Mustache ProtocolLaocorn Gaudeamus, the primary antagonist from the 1994 Fatal Fury animated film, will arrive in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on November 17Hope Timbre, an enchanting 3D puzzle adventure game has been given an official release date, as it arrives for PC on December 3Game of Thrones: Dragonfire has been given a free update this week, adding Commanders to the game as part of a content expansion.