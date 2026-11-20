Candle Media’s Kevin Mayer Says Company Caught Out By Drop In Streamer Demand: 'We Didn't See That Contraction Coming'

David Lean Doc Narrated By Cate Blanchett Sells To Spain, France, Germany, Australia Ahead Of UK ReleaseRaine’s Joe Ravitch Talks Growth Strategies For Arab Film & TV: “It’s Not About Getting Tom Cruise To Shoot His Movie” – Industry Days Dohaon Friday that he had not foreseen the impending contraction in demand for streaming content in 2023, ahead of the company’s launch in 2021.

Film Committee’s Industry Days event in Doha via video-link from L.A. , did not dwell on the sale.

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“On the live action side, we gave it a really good shot with Hella Sunshine and other assets. It was okay, but they didn’t work out to what we wanted, so we recently sold those,” he said. Mayer did not go into details on why Hello Shine had not worked out for Candle Media, and there were no opportunities for questions from the floor.

His wide discussion, however, gave some insight into some of the challenges facing the company as well as triumphs led by its acquisition ofThe former Disney exec, who oversaw the studio’s 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox and also helped spearhead the creation of Disney+ alongside Bon Iger, said the idea for Candle Media had been sparked by the studios getting into streaming and taking their IP in-house. This trend, he said, suggested that streamers without big inhouse production capacity would be on the hunt for high-quality content.

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“We felt that the value of being independent in that sort of industry, that vertically integrated, would be increasing, and I think that is still true. Being independent and having that that ability to sell to any of the streaming services is great,” he said.

“We also thought content demand would continue to increase double digits a year… with increasing demand globally for high-quality content, like we were producing at Candle Media, which would provide us with the volume we needed to make all of our acquisitions work financially,” he continued. “Starting in 2023, that didn’t happen. In fact, the demand for streaming content actually contracted quite a bit, to about 35% below the peak of 2022.

So, that part of our thesis was incorrect, unfortunately. We didn’t see that contraction coming. ” The second premise on which the company was built, he said, was the belief that strong IP and stories could exist on multiple formats.

“They could exist on YouTube and on TikTok and on other platforms as short form entertainment… they could coexist in traditional film, on streaming and television and elsewhere,” he said. “Then they would open up other revenue platforms such as consumer products licensing, which we did a lot with Disney, games, music…” Mayer pointed to children’s media company Moonbug, which Candle Media acquired in 2021, as having fulfilled that gaol thanks to shows like“We took those stories that came from YouTube, put them into one-hour compilations and licensed them to Netflix from 2021 to 2024.

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Whilewas the largest YouTube channel in the world, it was also the most popular Netflix show in the world. For three solid years, it was the number one streaming show and the number one YouTube show,” he said.

“We were hopeful that we could take traditional film and TV and cross it over into social media. That didn’t work all that well. But what did work really well is taking social media storytelling and crossing it over to traditional. And you’ve seen