Candidates for California governor scramble to deliver final pitch to voters with days to go

The many candidates running for California governor have been rushing to deliver their closing arguments to voters in the race’s final days before the June 2 primary.

California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks during a campaign event in West Hollywood, Calif. , Thursday, May 28, 2026. Steve Hilton speaks during a California gubernatorial debate hosted by CBS Bay Area and the San Francisco Examiner in San Francisco, Thursday, May 14, 2026.

California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer speaks with reporters during a campaign event in Berkeley, Calif. , Wednesday, May 27, 2026. California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks during a campaign event in West Hollywood, Calif. , Thursday, May 28, 2026.

has called for “hot competence summer," promoting his decades of public service as evidence he has what it takes to be California's next governor.told reporters this week in Berkeley, California, that he's made it his life's work to advance progressive causes, a mission he'll bring to Sacramento. They're seeking to stand out in a field of roughly 60 candidates on a single ballot, regardless of party, under California's top-two.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will face off in the general election to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can't seek a third term. As of Friday afternoon, 13% of voters had cast their ballots. That included 13% of Democrats and 18% of Republicans, according to a tracker by Democratic strategist Paul Mitchell.

The breakdown is unusual because Democrats in recent years have tended to vote early while many Republicans wait until Election Day.to cast their ballots to see if a candidate breaks away from the pack in the final days, or because they're unimpressed with the crowded field. Two polls conducted in mid-to-late May suggested that Becerra and Hilton each have the support of about 2 in 10 California likely voters.

In one poll, Steyer landed closer to Becerra and Hilton, with Bianco and Porter trailing further behind, but similar shares of voters were supporting Steyer, Bianco, and Porter in the other poll. None of the other candidates were in the double digits in either poll. The contenders have been traveling across the state that includes roughly 23 million registered voters as they seek an edge over rivals.

Becerra, Hilton, Steyer and Bianco will all be in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend. Fresno and Los Angeles have also been popular campaign stops.

“This is not a place for on-the-job training,” he said on a podcast hosted by political commentator Ana Navarro. “You better know what you’re doing. ” He’ll hit a text-banking event with Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta in San Francisco and rally with the Service Employees International Union in San Jose. Hilton has been selling himself as someone who would bring a fresh set of eyes to state government, reduce regulations, and bring down housing and energy costs.

He thinks it'll be a unifying message, he told reporters this week in Sacramento.

“It's not ideological," Hilton said. "It's just simple, practical commonsense — $3 gas, cut your electric bills in half. ” Hilton will host a town hall in Silicon Valley on Saturday night. He has been cautious not to emphasize Trump’s endorsement.

If he advances to the November election, he’ll need to appeal to voters outside his party to win in the Democrat-dominated state that hasn’t had a Republican governor since 2011. Steyer, a self-described “billionaire who wants to tax other billionaires," said the race was a contest between three candidates: Himself, Hilton and Becerra.

“There is a hard-right Republican who’s endorsed by Donald Trump,” he told a crowd of supporters at a sports bar in Berkeley. “The second candidate is Xavier Becerra, who, to my surprise, is a corporate Democrat,” Steyer continued, referencing his acceptance of campaign contributions from Chevron. “And the third person’s me,” he said. “And I am running because Californians can’t afford to live here anymore.

” Steyer’s headed to a campaign rally Saturday in San Francisco to put a finer point on his message to voters. Mahan, meanwhile, will mingle with voters in Los Angeles, Porter will give a speech in Orange County, and Bianco will lay out his vision at a church in San Jose. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Katie Porter Rob Bonta Elections Politics Gavin Newsom Tom Steyer Xavier Becerra U.S. News Steve Hilton Matt Mahan Chad Bianco Donald Trump Paul Mitchell

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