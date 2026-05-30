SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The end of California’s chaotic governor’s race was approaching Saturday as leading candidates rushed to deliver their closing

California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks during a campaign event in West Hollywood, Calif. , Thursday, May 28, 2026. SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The end of California’s chaotic governor’s race was approaching Saturday as leading candidates rushed to deliver their closing arguments before voting concludes Tuesday.

Former U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra has called for “hot competence summer,” promoting his decades of public service as evidence he has what it takes to be California’s next governor. Republican Steve Hilton pledged an end to a “bloated, nanny-state bureaucracy” during remarks outside the state Capitol on Wednesday. Billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer told reporters this week in Berkeley, California, that he’s made it his life’s work to advance progressive causes, a mission he’ll bring to Sacramento.

They’re seeking to stand out in a field of roughly 60 candidates on a single ballot, regardless of party, under California’s top-two primary system. The two candidates who receive the most votes will face off in the general election to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can’t seek a third term. The crowded race includes Democrats Becerra, Steyer, former U.S. Rep.

Katie Porter, and Matt Mahan, the mayor of San Jose. Hilton, a former Fox News host backed by President Donald Trump, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco are the most prominent Republicans in the race. As of Friday afternoon, 13% of voters had cast their ballots. That included 13% of Democrats and 18% of Republicans, according to a tracker by Democratic strategist Paul Mitchell.

The breakdown is unusual because Democrats in recent years have tended to vote early while many Republicans wait until Election Day. Some Democrats have been waiting to cast their ballots to see if a candidate breaks away from the pack in the final days, or because they’re unimpressed with the crowded field. Two polls conducted in mid-to-late May suggested that Becerra and Hilton each have the support of about 2 in 10 California likely voters.

In one poll, Steyer landed closer to Becerra and Hilton, with Bianco and Porter trailing further behind, but similar shares of voters were supporting Steyer, Bianco, and Porter in the other poll. None of the other candidates were in the double digits in either poll. The contenders have been traveling across the state that includes roughly 23 million registered voters as they seek an edge over rivals.

Becerra, Hilton, Steyer and Bianco will all be in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend. Fresno and Los Angeles have also been popular campaign stops.

“This is not a place for on-the-job training,” he said on a podcast hosted by political commentator Ana Navarro. “You better know what you’re doing. ” He’ll hit a text-banking event with Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta in San Francisco and rally with the Service Employees International Union in San Jose. Hilton has been selling himself as someone who would bring a fresh set of eyes to state government, reduce regulations, and bring down housing and energy costs.

He thinks it’ll be a unifying message, he told reporters this week in Sacramento.

“It’s not ideological,” Hilton said. “It’s just simple, practical commonsense — $3 gas, cut your electric bills in half. ” Hilton will host a town hall in Silicon Valley on Saturday night. He has been cautious not to emphasize Trump’s endorsement.

If he advances to the November election, he’ll need to appeal to voters outside his party to win in the Democrat-dominated state that hasn’t had a Republican governor since 2011. Steyer, a self-described “billionaire who wants to tax other billionaires,” said the race was a contest between three candidates: Himself, Hilton and Becerra.

“There is a hard-right Republican who’s endorsed by Donald Trump,” he told a crowd of supporters at a sports bar in Berkeley. “The second candidate is Xavier Becerra, who, to my surprise, is a corporate Democrat,” Steyer continued, referencing his acceptance of campaign contributions from Chevron. “And the third person’s me,” he said. “And I am running because Californians can’t afford to live here anymore.

” Steyer’s headed to a campaign rally Saturday in San Francisco to put a finer point on his message to voters. Mahan, meanwhile, will mingle with voters in Los Angeles, Porter will give a speech in Orange County, and Bianco will lay out his vision at a church in San Jose.

Iowa Democrats hoping to flip a US Senate seat are torn over which of 2 hopefuls has the best shot AMES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats say they want to vote in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate primary for the candidate who gives the party its best chance to flip a Republican-held seat in November. Some just haven’t decided which of the two state lawmakers in the race fits the bill.

“I am having a lot of SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The end of California’s chaotic governor’s race was approaching Saturday as leading candidates rushed to deliver their closing arguments before voting concludes Tuesday.

Former U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra has called for “hot competence summer,” promoting his decades of public service as evidence he has what it takes to be California’s HONOLULU — Decades before Filipino American agricultural workers organized a historic strike in California, Pablo Manlapit was organizing Filipino laborers in Hawaii. Manlapit, who migrated to Honolulu in 1910 to work on sugar plantations, saw the exploitation of other Philippine-born workers — known as “sakadas.

” A decade later and at great risk to his WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s physician says the president is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief after a medical exam Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. A report from Dr. Sean Barbabella, released late Friday, says Trump underwent a CT scan and other heart imaging along WASHINGTON — The U.S. military said it carried out another strike Friday on a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three men in the third attack this week and pushing the overall death toll above 200 people.

U.S. Southern Command announced the latest strike in the monthslong campaign against WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday gave his endorsement to a January study by the Department of Health and Human Services that calls for cutting the number of vaccines recommended for every American child. An executive order from Trump directs federal agencies to align their policies behind the study, which recommended an overhaul Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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