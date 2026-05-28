Candace Cameron Bure to Become Grandmother Twice as Both Children Expect Babies

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is embracing the upcoming arrival of two grandchildren, as her son Lev and daughter Natasha are both pregnant. The Full House star shared her emotional reaction and family celebration moments on social media.

Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure is eagerly stepping into the role of grandmother, as both her children are expecting babies. Her son Lev, 26, and his wife Elliott announced their first pregnancy on Thursday, May 28.

Bure expressed her excitement on social media, posting a photo of the couple holding a sonogram and writing, "Does life get any better?!!! CandyGram x2=fully ignited 🍭💖👶🏼. Congratulations Lev and @elliottpbure 🎈, we are still pinching ourselves!! 🥰.

" This news comes shortly after her daughter Natasha Bure, 27, revealed that she and husband Bradley Steven Perry are expecting their first child. Natasha shared the pregnancy news on Friday, May 8, and later described the moment they told her parents during a trip. She explained that due to early symptoms, they quickly bought baby items like an onesie, snow boots, and a beanie from a gift shop and laid them out for her parents to discover.

Candace Cameron Bure reacted with immense joy, stating she was "over the moon" and had always wanted to be a grandparent in her 40s. She even joked about retiring from work to spend time with her new grandbaby. Both couples used playful Instagram captions, with Natasha and Perry calling the baby their "dream role" and emphasizing how loved the child already is.

The simultaneous pregnancies mean Bure will become a grandmother twice over within months, a development she celebrates with heartfelt and humorous social media posts





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Candace Cameron Bure Grandmother Pregnancy Natasha Bure Lev Bure Bradley Steven Perry Elliott Bure Full House Family Celebrity

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