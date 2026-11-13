Candace Cameron Bure Survives Special Forces Tear Gas And Wins Season 5

Candace Cameron Bure overcame physical trauma and media backlash to win Season 5 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, finishing after a grueling final challenge.

Candace Cameron Bure, the fifty-year-old actress and television personality, has officially completed her military training on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, winning the fifth season of the Fox reality competition series. Her victory concludes a brutal endurance challenge that tested the physical limits and mental resilience of a cast including various celebrities from sports, reality TV, and Washington, D.C. The season finale aired on Thursday, October 29, marking the end of a rigorous journey that pushed Cameron Bure to the very edge of her breaking point.

Tear Gas Incident And Nearly Withdrawing

Cameron Bure nearly quit the show during a chemical warfare exercise involving tear gas, a moment she later described as genuinely terrifying rather than just uncomfortable. She told Us Magazine that she was so panicked she ripped off her armband, which signals a voluntary withdrawal, because she believed she was trapped and dying. The gas caused her neck to swell, and she felt intense burning and itching, leading her to believe there was no exit route from the simulation. Although she removed the armband to signal she wanted to leave, the footage of this specific action was not aired on the television broadcast.

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The instructor, Jovon "Q" Quarles, noticed the armband was off and asked if she had dropped it. Cameron Bure confirmed this was a ruse to escape the gas and quickly put the armband back on, feeling a wave of relief that she did not have to formally withdraw from the competition. She admitted that she was not thinking rationally in that moment and had not actually needed to withdraw from the entire show, but only from that specific challenge. This incident highlighted the extreme psychological pressure the recruits faced during the military-style training exercises.

Community And Faith During Barracks Life

While facing these intense physical trials, Cameron Bure found significant comfort in her faith and the camaraderie of her fellow recruits within the jungles of Malaysia. She spent time in the barracks with other Christian believers, where they prayed and discussed scripture regarding fear, perseverance, and endurance. This spiritual community provided a crucial source of encouragement, helping her process the stress of the training and stay motivated to continue. The shared experiences in the barracks created strong bonds among the contestants, who supported each other through the most difficult moments of the competition.

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Cameron Bure also reflected on the external pressures she faced, including backlash she received regarding her personal beliefs during her time on the show. Instructor Jovon Quarles urged her to push forward despite the media attacks, emphasizing the importance of ignoring external criticism and focusing on the task at hand. She acknowledged the importance of having a community of loved people who cheer you on, noting that this support system was vital for her mental well-being throughout the grueling season.

Confusion And Relief At The Final Selection

Upon reaching the final selection phase, Cameron Bure was initially confused about whether the day had ended or if she was still in the middle of the competition. The finale involved a twenty-four-hour stretch where sleep deprivation played a significant role in her disorientation. She genuinely thought other contestants had been eliminated and that the competition was still ongoing in her mind. When the results were finally announced and she was declared a winner, she experienced a mix of shock, happiness, and profound confusion.

Once the reality of her victory set in, the confusion was replaced by a deep sense of relief and disbelief. She described the moment as incredible, expressing gratitude for the experience and the opportunity to share the achievement with her fellow recruits. Her friends and family, including her mother, had bet on her success, with some noting that they were not surprised by her resilience. Her ability to endure the physical and mental challenges of Special Forces has earned her widespread respect and admiration from fans and peers alike.