Candace Cameron Bure discussed the “substantial” residuals she still gets from “Full House.”

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” “They’re substantial… I think it’s like quarterly,” Bure told host Josh McBride of the consistency of her “Full House” residuals, adding that every check is different, but “still substantial. ” “I’m always happy when I open that check and deposit it,” she added.

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