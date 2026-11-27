The actress played D.J. Tanner throughout the show's run from 1987 to 1995, and later reprised her role in the sitcom’s spin-off 'Fuller House.'

, where she revealed that she gets “substantial” payouts from the sitcom, which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

“They’re substantial… I think it’s like quarterly,” she said, noting that while some residual checks for other projects might be a few cents or dollars, the ones forWhy Candace Cameron Bure Says Horror Films Can Lead to a "Portal" That's "Incredibly Demonic" The actress played D.J. Tanner, the eldest sister to Stephanie and Michelle , throughout the show’s run.

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She also reprised her role in the sitcom’s spin-offon the podcast in April 2026, where she shared that her residuals aren’t as great as they used to be.