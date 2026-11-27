Candace Cameron Bure Says She Gets “Substantial” Residuals From ‘Full House’
The actress played D.J. Tanner throughout the show's run from 1987 to 1995, and later reprised her role in the sitcom’s spin-off 'Fuller House.'
, where she revealed that she gets “substantial” payouts from the sitcom, which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.
“They’re substantial… I think it’s like quarterly,” she said, noting that while some residual checks for other projects might be a few cents or dollars, the ones forWhy Candace Cameron Bure Says Horror Films Can Lead to a "Portal" That's "Incredibly Demonic" The actress played D.J. Tanner, the eldest sister to Stephanie and Michelle , throughout the show’s run.
She also reprised her role in the sitcom’s spin-offon the podcast in April 2026, where she shared that her residuals aren’t as great as they used to be.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at THR
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News