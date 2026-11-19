Candace Cameron Bure discusses physical struggles and mental pressure on Special Forces, clarifying comments about her DWTS experience and confirming her survival of the elite military challenge.

Actress and author Candace Cameron Bure has disclosed the intense physical and mental toll that nearly led her to withdraw from the Netflix reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The fifty-year-old star provided an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her journey, detailing how the grueling nature of the military-style challenge pushed her to the absolute limit during the production of the program.

Physical Struggles and Swamp Challenges

During an exclusive clip broadcast on Thursday, November 5, Cameron Bure was seen struggling significantly with a specific obstacle that required participants to crawl through a swampy, mud-filled area. The physical exertion was so severe that it prompted a fellow participant to jokingly criticize her pace, telling her to stop acting like a grandmother during the intense activity. This moment highlighted the extreme disparity between her previous entertainment career and the brutal physical demands of the Special Forces course, where every movement tests endurance and strength.

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The actress admitted that at one point, she seriously considered quitting the show entirely. She recalled sitting in a moment of clarity and thinking, I don't know if I want to keep going. The decision to leave was never about facing elimination by competitors, but rather the internal battle against her own physical limitations and the relentless pressure of the course. She described the experience as a solitary journey where the only way out was to tap out voluntarily or be removed by instructors for medical or mental fitness reasons.

Confusion During Final Selection Night

The mental strain of the competition intensified during the final selection phase, where sleep deprivation and exhaustion clouded Cameron Bure's perception of reality. She remembered standing in a dark environment and noticing that only she, fellow survivor Alexia Landmeier, and participant Collin Dean remained. The confusion was so profound that she initially believed the other recruits had been separated from the group as part of a tactical maneuver, rather than realizing they were the final contenders for victory.

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This disorientation lasted through an entire twenty-four-hour day where the participants were kept in a state of constant uncertainty. Cameron Bure noted that she genuinely thought the format of the game involved hiding or splitting up, and she did not realize that they had actually reached the final stage of the competition. The lack of sleep and the high-stress environment created a fog that made it difficult for her to process the significance of the moment or understand the true status of their survival.

Clarifying DWTS Comments and Pressure

In the same interview, Cameron Bure addressed comments she had previously made regarding her time on Dancing with the Stars, urging audiences to take her past statements with a grain of salt. She explained that the two reality shows present completely different types of challenges that cannot be directly compared. The pressure of live television, combined with having no prior dance experience, caused her to sink mentally as the competition progressed. Unlike Special Forces, where there are no second takes or the ability to redo a routine, the immediate scrutiny of live TV created a unique and suffocating form of stress.

She emphasized that while both experiences were difficult, the nature of the pressure was distinct. On Dancing with the Stars, the fear was public failure in front of a live audience without the chance for correction. On Special Forces, the pressure was internal and physical, focused on survival and maintaining mental fitness under extreme duress. This distinction helps clarify why her coping mechanisms and emotional responses varied drastically between the two very different television environments.

Victory, Relief, and Final Reflections

When the instructors finally declared Cameron Bure, Alexia Landmeier, and Collin Dean as the winners of the season, her initial reaction was not immediate joy but rather profound confusion. She described feeling a big sigh of relief as the reality of winning the competition finally sank in after days of intense physical and mental warfare. The moment was defined by a sense of disbelief and gratitude that she had persevered through the obstacle course to reach the end.

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The experience of sharing the victory with the other survivors added a layer of camaraderie to the otherwise isolating journey. Cameron Bure reflected on the incredible nature of what they had accomplished, acknowledging the physical setbacks and mental battles that almost ended her run. The journey on Special Forces ultimately proved to be a testament to resilience, demonstrating that even those who feel physically limited can overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges through determination and support.