Candace Cameron Bure Praises Daughter Natasha’s “Strength” Amid Postpartum Health Complications

After Natasha Bure, who recently gave birth to her first baby girl with husband Bradley Steven Perry, shared insight on her health struggles, her mom Candace Cameron Bure championed her “strength.”

For her part, Natasha admitted that she “could write a novel” about the complicated feelings surrounding her six weeks postpartum.

“In the midst of the sweetest baby moments that feel like heaven on earth, there is also the uncomfortable reality of recovery,” she wrote. “It’s been the opposite of how I ever imagined this chapter. It has given me a level of respect and awe of mothers that I can’t even explain.

Also read Natasha Bure Opens Up About Postpartum Recovery After Welcoming Daughter

”“Between the health complications, nights in the hospital without my baby, crippling anxiety, hormonal shifts, the physical toll of it all,” the singer wrote, “and trying to mentally stay afloat for myself and my family—most days still just feel like survival mode. ”“My sweet husband who has been my rock, my parents who drop everything to come to my rescue, and friends who have prayed over and encouraged me,” Natasha continued.

“My gratitude is endless for the nurses and doctors who have literally held my hand and pushed me through each obstacle. ” Natasha also highlighted how important it was for her to share the coexisting struggles and elation that come with welcoming a new baby.

“While I am ridiculously in love with my daughter and so thankful for the gift of being her mom, it’s okay to also acknowledge that this season is unbelievably difficult,” she added, “and maybe even the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. ”"There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing," Cuoco—who's also mom to daughter.

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"We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete.

"And yes, the couple did make a reference to their identical names when choosing a moniker for their new daughteressay. "You … you look nothing like I thought you would, but exactly right. We’ve been waiting for you, do you know that? It was so nice of you to come.

”On Sept. 11, multiple outlets reported that the "Born This Way" singer and her fiancé of over two years had, "Life feels busier than ever, yet we find ourselves trying to slow down to just soak in these days with our littles. And we wouldn’t have it any other way!

""Okay so…Charlotte and I would like to announce that have indeed created a Human Bean! " Ono Lennon wrote. "His name is,alums announced that they had welcomed their fifth baby together Aug. 2, less than a year after having their daughter. "What originally was a checkup due to cramping led to a medically necessary induction due to low fluid .

Love you to bunches, my little Vinny boy.

", sharing in a July 21 that their family is "over the moon. " “What a great blessing to be able to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA,” the couple wrote in a joint statement. “You can't imagine the happiness we have at home. " "She was supposed to be born August 26, and she was born July 19," Tobin revealed, explaining how her surrogate had to induce labor due to preeclampsia.

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"The doctor was like, 'You know what? At this point, the baby is cooked pretty nicely.

'"This is...a family of five. After announcing their pregnancy in January, the couple confirmed the arrival of their baby boy in July..

"Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!

"couple gave their son what they described as a "three-dimensional name represented in two-dimensional space" when he was born on June 29. The reveal of the unconventional moniker—an homage to three J-named family members—comes two years after the birth of their daughterin an interview published June 23, “and we are loving getting to know her better with each passing day.

""He's heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world, but mom and dad can't wait to bring him home hopefully soon," Heavey wrote on Instagram. "Dad was a nervous, terrified, sobbing mess but couldn't ask for a better first Father's Day. "of herself holding the newborn in the hospital after her C-section, "and we are so grateful and so in love. "in an interview published June 23.

"It's been a long time coming and just looking at her, I started crying because it was just such a beautiful thing that I feel really, really lucky. " "There were tears and anxiety was through the roof," she noted about her pregnancy in an Apple Music interview published May 29. "It's what I wanted but I was just like, 'Wait, this real life, like am I really ready?

' But ultimately, obviously had her and I'm glad I made the decision to do it. "June 2. "06.01.2026 4lbs and 17.2 inches. We love you so much and are so proud to be your parents x. "