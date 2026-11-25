Candace Cameron Bure responds to Jodie Sweetin's one-cent check claim, insisting her Full House residual payments remain substantial despite streaming industry shifts.

Candace Cameron Bure has publicly challenged statements made by her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin regarding the financial rewards from the classic sitcom. Bure, who portrayed D.J. Tanner, insists that her residual checks continue to be substantial, contradicting Sweetin's recent assertion that she received only a one-cent payment.

Bure Defends Financial Earnings Status

Candace Cameron Bure addressed the controversy during a Tuesday episode of the McBride Rewind podcast, where she directly responded to Sweetin's April comments. The 50-year-old actress recalled seeing the previous interview and expressed surprise at Sweetin's disclosure. Bure stated that she was like Jodie you got to check with your agent or you got to call your bank because I still get residuals. She emphasized that she continues to receive regular payments from the show.

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When asked if these payments were sufficient to cover major living expenses such as a mortgage or rent, Bure clarified that the amounts vary. However, she described the checks as substantial and expressed that she is always happy whenever a payment arrives. Bure explained that the continued availability of the series on streaming platforms, including Hulu and Disney+, contributes to her ongoing income stream.

Sweetin Reveals One Cent Payment Shock

Jodie Sweetin sparked the discussion by revealing on the McBride Rewind podcast that she had recently received a residual check for just one cent from Full House. The 44-year-old actress questioned where the money from the sitcoms streaming deals goes, noting that Full House is no longer regularly aired in traditional syndication. She stated that there is no syndication anymore because it is all in streaming and asked who gets paid for that if nobody gets paid.

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Sweetin explained that her residual payments have decreased over the years because the show no longer airs as frequently as it once did. She admitted that while there was money in her 20s, it was never reliable. She described the uncertainty of the payments, noting that sometimes you are like oh cool that was nice and then sometimes you are like all right well there is a nice dinner out. She emphasized that she cannot rely on these residuals for a stable income.

Contrasting Lifestyles and Financial Realities

Sweetin further elaborated on her financial situation to counter perceptions of wealth associated with her career. She admitted that she does not live some extravagant life, contrary to what some people might assume. Sweetin revealed that she drives her 2023 used Hyundai Sonata that she loves and rents her house. She also mentioned that she has credit cards that are maxed out and lives a normal life.

The actress described the fluctuating nature of her financial state, noting that there are moments when you are like this is going well. However, she also acknowledged there are times when you are like I need a day job. This contrast highlights the disparity between Bure's assertion of substantial payments and Sweetin's experience of minimal, unpredictable earnings from the same property.

Impact of Streaming on Legacy Television Income

The dispute between the two former stars sheds light on the changing landscape of residual payments for legacy television shows. As traditional syndication declines in favor of streaming platforms, the mechanisms for compensating actors are shifting. Bure's continued receipt of substantial checks suggests that some actors may still benefit significantly from streaming deals.

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Conversely, Sweetin's experience indicates that not all cast members receive equal compensation or that contract terms may vary. The discussion underscores the uncertainty actors face regarding long-term income from past works. Both actresses agreed on the podcast that the nature of residual income has changed drastically compared to earlier decades of their careers. The ongoing availability of Full House on major streaming services ensures that the conversation about fair compensation will likely continue.