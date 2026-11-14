Candace Cameron Bure Christmas Franchise Returns to Great American Family in 2027

Great American Family announces the 2026 holiday slate and confirms the Marlow Maple Meadows franchise returns as a weekly series in 2027, featuring Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure.

Great American Family has officially unveiled its 2026 holiday programming schedule, marking a significant milestone for the network and its star, Candace Cameron Bure. The network announced on Tuesday, September 22, that the annual festive slate will premiere on Great American Pure Flix on Thursday, October 8. This launch sets the stage for a new chapter in the beloved franchise, with the main series confirmed to return in 2027 as a weekly show.

Marlow Maple Meadows Franchise Expansion Plans

Candace Cameron Bure, 50, recently confirmed that the Marlow Maple Meadows franchise will continue its evolution into a broader television series. She explained that the narrative will shift to focus on various guests arriving at the inn, using their visits to explore different love stories. Cameron Bure noted that the decision to transform the films into a series was logical given the popularity of the existing movie properties. Great American Media president and CEO emphasized that the network is reinventing the Christmas movie genre by offering richer storytelling and memorable characters.

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The expansion allows audiences to spend more time with the people and stories they love, according to network leadership. Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, 57, will continue to bring their iconic characters to the small screen. The upcoming season will feature different people coming and staying at the inn, providing a fresh vehicle for relationship-driven narratives. This structural change ensures the franchise remains relevant and engaging for viewers who have followed the characters for years.

2026 Holiday Lineup and New Film Premiere

The 2026 lineup kicks off with a world premiere that highlights the continued partnership between Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure. The latest holiday film follows the couple as they travel to Budapest to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The plot transforms their romantic getaway into a lavish royal mystery when a charismatic hotelier draws the couple into a world of festive surprises. The story centers on Sophie, who uncovers a hidden connection to a beloved Christmas song while navigating the host's twists.

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Cameron Bure shared that she incorporated a specific Christmas song into the movie because of Valeri's fondness for his music. She described the track as a sweet song that inspires romance and highlights the special attachment the couple has to it. The narrative requires Sam and Sophie to safeguard their love and rediscover the true spirit of Christmas amidst the mystery. The film serves as Valeri's directorial debut, adding a new creative dimension to the production.

Production Details and Broadcast Schedule

Great American Pure Flix will host the world premiere of the new holiday film on Tuesday, November 24. The movie will subsequently debut on Great American Family and GFAM+ on Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET. This scheduling strategy allows for a wider initial audience on the streaming platform before transitioning to linear television. The announcement reinforces the network's commitment to delivering high-quality holiday content throughout the year.

Candace Cameron Bure expressed her enduring passion for creating these festive stories during an interview ahead of the finale for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 5. She stated that she loves making these movies and noted that they run continuously on Great American Pure Flix. Viewers do not need to wait until Christmastime to watch them, as they can be enjoyed year-round. She affirmed that she has no plans to stop producing holiday films, ensuring the franchise's longevity.

Franchise Legacy and Future Trajectory

Candace Cameron Bure's move to Great American Media in April 2022 drew significant attention, particularly after she alleged the network would focus on traditional marriage stories. Although she later apologized for some of her comments, the partnership has proven successful with the Marlow Maple Meadows brand. The franchise will return in 2027 during the holidays as a weekly show, expanding the universe beyond individual films. This strategy aligns with the network's goal of providing consistent, family-friendly entertainment.

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The upcoming weeks will be busy for the Bures as they prepare for the film premiere and subsequent seasons. Cameron Bure mentioned that while they celebrate their anniversary by going to Budapest, this year's movie added a layer of mystery to their real-life connection. The integration of personal elements into the script adds authenticity to their on-screen chemistry. Fans can expect more updates as the November premiere approaches and the 2027 series rollout begins.