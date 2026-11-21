Candace Cameron Bure shares her joy as a new grandmother to Bond and Winnie. The actress details her excitement for family holidays and the special bonds forming with her new grandchildren.

Candace Cameron Bure is enthusiastically counting down the days to welcome her two infant grandchildren, Bond and Winnie, into her arms for a festive holiday season. The 50-year-old actress confirmed that her entire family will be gathered together for both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. She expressed immense excitement about these upcoming family gatherings, noting that she could not be more thrilled to celebrate the holidays with her expanded household.

In a recent interview published on Saturday, November 21, Candace shared her unfiltered joy about this new chapter of her life. She stated that while everyone believes their own grandchildren are the cutest, she firmly holds that hers are the cutest in the whole world simply because they belong to her. This sentiment highlights the profound emotional connection she already feels with the newborns, marking the beginning of what she affectionately calls her grandmother era or CandyGram era.

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Candace and her husband, former NHL star Valeri Bure, officially became grandparents in September of this year. The couple, who have been married for 30 years, are the proud parents of three adult children: Natasha Bure, age 28, and sons Lev Bure, 26, and Maksim Bure, 24. The joy of grandparenthood began when Lev Bure and his wife welcomed their twins, bringing a significant shift and new energy to the Bure family dynamic.

Valeri Bure has also fully embraced his new status as a grandfather, admitting that the arrival of Bond and Winnie has transformed him into a softy. He shared anecdotes about how the babies have changed his behavior, noting that he is no longer the same person he was during his childrens upbringing. Valeri recalled instances where he would try to soothe a crying baby, only to be told by his own children that the infant should cry it out.

He now intervenes immediately, insisting that the babies should not cry, which his children find amusing given his change in parenting philosophy. Valeri joked about the playful dynamic with Natasha Bure, who seems to view his grandbaby attentiveness as a threat to her exclusive bonding time. He mentioned that Natasha acts as a baby hogger, often taking the infants away when he tries to hold them, prompting him to declare that this is his turn to hold the baby.

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Despite this playful rivalry, Valeri emphasized that this is his time to enjoy the babies, and he is fully committed to being present for every moment of their early lives. Candace, who openly admitted to hogging Bond and Winnies snuggles, is also in awe that their arrivals made the former hockey star such a softy in their presence. The family dynamic now includes a lighthearted competition for bonding time that highlights the unique joy of grandparenting.

Beyond the immediate joy of holding his grandchildren, Valeri Bure has been sharing valuable parenting advice with his adult children. He urges them not to miss the little things, emphasizing that small actions can have a significant effect on a child. He recounted moments when his own children would bring up memories he had completely forgotten, illustrating how children are always watching and absorbing their parents actions.

Valeri advised his kids to soak up every moment, warning that time seems to speed up as children grow older. He noted that the best approach is to enjoy the present and cherish the experiences, as they will become the core memories that children carry with them into adulthood. His perspective, shaped by 30 years of marriage and three children, offers a grounded view on family life that resonates with his audience.

The Bure family is preparing for a busy and joyous holiday season, with both Thanksgiving and Christmas featuring full family attendance. Candace looked forward to seeing everyone together, highlighting the rarity and value of such large family gatherings. She expressed her desire to post pictures of Bond and Winnie, celebrating their status as two of the cutest babies she has ever seen.

Candace also recalled her excitement during her daughter Natasha Bures pregnancy, which she discussed on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12. She had been waiting for this day to come, as she always wanted to be a grandparent in her 40s. The actual arrival of the grandchildren has exceeded her expectations, allowing her to soak up every moment and appreciate the beauty of this new family phase.

As the family settles into this new routine, the focus remains on bonding and creating lasting memories. The integration of Bond and Winnie into the family unit has brought Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure closer to their adult children and grandchildren. Their open sharing of these experiences highlights the importance they place on family connection and the joy of generational bonding.

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Candace recently wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7, that she wants nothing more than to post pictures of two of the cutest babies you will ever see. Her enthusiasm sets a warm and welcoming tone for the holidays, inviting fans to share in the joy of her expanded family. The upcoming months will likely involve many more family photos and shared moments as the grandchildren grow.

Valeri noted that when discussing memories with their kids, they are often surprised by the stories the children remember that the parents do not. This realization has reinforced his belief in the importance of being fully present during family interactions. He told us that kids are watching you, and just to be there for every moment is the best advice a parent can receive.

The couple has also been reflecting on how quickly time passes. Valeri mentioned that when you get older, the time kind of speeds up, making the present moment even more precious. This awareness has driven both Candace and Valeri to be intentional about their presence with Bond and Winnie. They are determined not to miss the little things that make up the fabric of early childhood.

Candace shared that she is over the moon about her expanded family. Her excitement is palpable as she prepares to spend the holidays surrounded by her children and their new babies. The Bure household is abuzz with activity as the family adjusts to life with the newest additions. This period of transition is being embraced with love, laughter, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Valeri Bure, 52, has joked that he can barely find time to pry his wife away from the babies. He described Natasha running up to take the babies away, leading to playful disputes over who gets to hold them. These moments of family interaction are cherished by both grandparents, who see them as opportunities to connect and create new traditions. The playful nature of these interactions adds a layer of warmth to the family narrative.

Candace Cameron Bure continues to document her journey into grandmotherhood with grace and enthusiasm. Her posts and interviews provide a glimpse into the heart of a family that values togetherness and love. As the holiday season approaches, the Buries are looking forward to making beautiful memories with Bond and Winnie. Their story is one of enduring family bonds and the simple joys of life.