Candace Cameron Bure, 50, Reveals One “Secret” to 30-Year Marriage With “Best Friend” Valeri Bure

The longtime couple also opened up about their recent entry into grandparenthood.

Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron Bure attend the American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Gala on November 8, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Credit: Getty Imagesactress’s husband, Valeri Bure, also shared a NSFW admission about the couple’s longtime relationship.

Candace Cameron Bure is dishing on her strong connection with husband Valeri Bure, three decades after the longtime couple tied the knot. The, who married the former pro hockey player in June 1996, revealed the one secret that she attributes to the success of their Candace Cameron Bure is seen at the “Fox & Friends” talk show on November 13, 2026 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images—named her husband’s sense of humor as the “best thing” about their marriage.

Also read Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure Celebrate 30-Year Marriage Milestone

The 50-year-old star said the couple’s ability to joke about “all the dumb little things” had helped them get through all the ups and downs of life.

“That’s just the best part because I think you have to laugh in life,” she explained. “So to have your best friend that continues to make you laugh is great. ” Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron Bure attend the ‘Unsung Hero’ Nashville premiere on April 15, 2024Credit: Getty Images Meanwhile, Valeri, 52, called “faith” the foundation of their marriage, sharing, “Without our faith, I don’t think we would have the marriage the way it is today.

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That’s kind of our secret, and the way that we approach everything. Our family is very important to us, and our faith is important. That’s what brings us all together. ”The ex-athlete also shared a NSFW admission about the couple’s relationship, joking, “Is it PG or not?

I have a couple secrets, and our kids do not want to hear those secrets. ” Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure arrive for the 2002 ESPY Awards on July 10, 2002 in HollywoodCredit: Getty Images—also shared some advice about expecting your partner to stay the same throughout the marriage.

He said he enjoys seeing how his wife “continues to change,” explaining, “That’s the fun part about it, is that our journeys continue to go forward and not be like, ‘Oh my gosh, OK, you’re the same person that you were 30 years ago. ’”on November 13.

Joking that she will “quit everything just to stay home and be grandma,” the star shared, “Val was calling me a baby hogger because every time he has the baby, I’m just like, ‘No, no, no. Give the baby to mama. I need the babies. ’ I just love it… do smell good and they’re just precious.

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” Candace, whose kids Natasha and Lev both became parents this year, said she had a new appreciation for babies in her 50s compared to when she was a new mom.

“I was 25 by the time I had all three of my kids… and so to experience little babies now when I’m wiser and more patient, I can settle into it,” she shared. “It’s just . ”