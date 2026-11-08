Candace Bure Becomes Grandma Again as Daughter Natasha Welcomes New Baby

Candace Bure celebrates becoming a grandmother for the second time this year as her daughter Natasha Bure and husband Bradley Perry welcome their newborn daughter.

Actress Candace Bure is joyfully marking her second time becoming a grandmother in the current year. Her daughter, Natasha Bure, recently welcomed a newborn daughter with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry. This new addition continues the rapid expansion of the Bure family, following the birth of another grandchild earlier this year.

Family Expansion and Recent Births

Candace Bure, the star of the classic television series Full House, expressed her profound happiness through her social media channels. On Saturday, November 7, she shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself looking into a baby stroller. In her caption, she stated that her greatest desire is to share pictures of her grandchildren. She noted that she looks at images of them throughout the day and smiles at their faces.

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This recent arrival follows the birth of the couple's first child. Candace had previously celebrated the first grandchild's arrival by writing on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7. In that post, she remarked that dreams truly do come true. The entire family, including Natasha and her sister, has been enjoying the new additions to their growing household.

Bradley Perry Honors Natasha Bure

Bradley Steven Perry, who is 27 years old, publicly praised his wife Natasha, 28, for her strength during pregnancy and childbirth. He posted an tribute last month where he expressed being in awe of her resilience. He highlighted the mental and physical toughness she demonstrated while carrying their child.

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Perry noted that the experience of pregnancy and childbirth is something he could not fully comprehend. He stated that no other man would have remained composed after twenty minutes of such endurance. Despite the challenges, he observed her continued love and excitement for their daughter, even during early morning hours when sleep was scarce.

He also thanked Natasha for being the best mother he could have asked for. Perry shared that watching her become a mother made him love her even more than he thought possible. He described her as the strongest person he knows and said their daughter is incredibly lucky to have her as a parent.

Candace Bure's Public Reaction

Candace Bure responded warmly to the tributes paid to her daughter. She wrote in the comments section that Bradley and Natasha were made for each other. She expressed her deep love for both her daughter and her son-in-law. Using her preferred nickname, she signed off as Proud CandyGram, showing her affection for the new family unit.

The actress, who prefers to be called Candy Gram, has always been open about her joy as a grandmother. She previously mentioned that she scrolls through pictures of her grandchildren all day. Her enthusiasm for the new baby reflects the happiness shared by the entire extended family.

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Broader Trend of Celebrity Grandparenthood

Candace Bure's experience mirrors that of other public figures who balance high-profile careers with family life. Celebrities like Kris Jenner have also been known to dote over their many grandchildren while managing their well-known professional obligations. The trend highlights a shared commitment to family values among star families.

As the Bure family continues to welcome new members, the focus remains on the joy of new parenthood and grandparenthood. The recent births of Natasha and Winnie have brought the family closer together. Fans and followers alike are celebrating these personal milestones with the couple.