Dylan Parrott stood on the field at Kinnick Stadium with the weight of more than a rivalry game on his shoulders. Thirteen years earlier, he had looked out from a hospital room window above that same field while nurses and doctors worked to save his life.

September 20, 2025: The Nebraska Cornhuskers logo on the field, before the start of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

: /Sports South Media Lincoln United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_010 Copyright: xKevinxLangleyx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Dylan Parrott stood on the field at Kinnick Stadium with the weight of more than a rivalry game on his shoulders. Thirteen years earlier, he had looked out from a hospital room window above that same field while nurses and doctors worked to save his life.

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Now the fifth-year defensive lineman was back in Iowa City as a Nebraska captain, preparing to take part in the Hawkeye Wave and acknowledge the children still fighting inside the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The moment carried everything his journey had been building toward. Parrott was 10 years old when a routine check for what seemed like the flu turned into something far more serious.