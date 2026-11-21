Kate Middleton has shared the trailer for an emotional new documentary, “Heal,” in which she charts her journey towards recovery after her cancer diagnosis.

. The Princess of Wales is to release a “deeply personal” documentary, in which she will discuss her cancer diagnosis, her journey towards healing, and navigating life after experiencing serious illness.

—one of the UK’s toughest hiking challenges—which happened earlier this year.

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“It changes your body, it changes you physically,” she continues. “But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you. ” In June, the mum-of-three scaled the highest mountains in Scotland , England , and Wales within 24 hours.

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Kate, who just completed a visit to Mumbai, India, with the Prince of Wales for theFootage in the trailer shows the Princess approaching a summit in foggy conditions, and tearfully hugging her children,Through this documentary, the Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery, and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience, and quality of life during and after diagnosis, Kensington Palace said in a release. All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. More Great Royal Stories from