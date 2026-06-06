Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Just Dropped New Trailer for Anime Revival After 8 Years

Black Torch has dropped a new trailer for its anime revival after getting cancelled with Shonen Jump 8 years ago

franchise is coming back for a whole new anime revival eight years after it was cancelled, and a new trailer has given fans a full look at what to expect from its debut.

Shonen Jump’s classic franchises have beenwith all sorts of new projects such as revivals, reboots, sequels and more. But while some fan favorites have gotten new entries, it’s also opened the door for series that were cancelled shortly into their own runs as well.as part of a packed Summer 2026 schedule of new anime releases.

Showing off more of what to expect from the new anime, check out the newest trailer forfor fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS when it hits. Licensed by Viz Media, the anime is also going to be releasing with both a Japanese and English dub version to give fans of all kinds a way to check out the formerly cancelled Shonen Jump franchise.

, so interested fans will want to keep an eye out for that. The new anime series will be directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio. Gigaemon Ichikawa will be handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki will provide the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada will compose the music. It’s also going to feature quite a lot of input from original creator Tsuyoshi Takaki, who oversaw the production.

“As for the production, I’ve been supervising the settings and storyboards, and I feel it’s been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story,” Takaki revealed in a statement whenwas first announced to be in the works. With the creator noting his surprise about the project, it was teased as such, “A newhas been brought to life, now with voices, sounds, movement and color. There are battles, cats, and thighs! We hope you enjoy it!

”for fans in the United States later this Fall. This will be the perfect way to check out the original, and see just how much of it has been potentially changed around in order to make the anime feel like a much more complete release when it makes its own debut.





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