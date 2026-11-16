Canceling Netflix For Jellyfin: A Complete Setup Guide

Learn how to ditch streaming subscriptions by building a free, self-hosted media library with Jellyfin. This guide covers hardware, Docker setup, and storage tips.

After more than a decade of subscription fatigue, I have officially canceled my Netflix membership. The decision came after weighing the rising costs of the service against a growing disconnect with its content library, aside from occasional comedy specials like "Uncle Stav". My subscription lapsed the day after the cancellation was processed, marking a permanent shift away from traditional streaming models. This change reflects a broader trend of consumers seeking greater control and long-term value through independent media solutions. The transition required adopting a new infrastructure to replace the convenience of a global streaming giant.

Choosing Jellyfin As A Free Alternative

Jellyfin is the open-source media streamer that has replaced my previous reliance on paid platforms. The software was born out of Emby, another popular media server that forked away from open-source development. It has been in active development since 2018 and is currently on version 12, making it a robust and stable choice for modern media libraries. Unlike proprietary services, Jellyfin is entirely free to use, removing recurring monthly fees from my household budget. While it requires more initial effort in terms of organization compared to services like Plex, the lack of subscription costs makes the setup worthwhile for long-term users.

Also read Netflix's Black Doves Hits Number One After Two-Year Hiatus Despite 65% Viewership Drop

Hardware Requirements And Storage Costs

The hardware required to run Jellyfin is scalable and can fit into very small form factors. I am using a Geekom A8 mini PC equipped with an AMD chip, where the integrated GPU handles my media needs effortlessly. For our usage pattern, which involves watching approximately 200 MB files of cartoons or "The X-Files", the processing power is more than sufficient. The system is also nimble at transcoding content into formats that my TV app can accept when native support is missing. However, storage has become the most expensive component of the operation. A 5 TB drive I purchased in 2021 for around $100 now costs approximately $600, making storage the primary financial hurdle in the long run.

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Installing Jellyfin With Docker Compose

Getting the server up and running is straightforward if you understand the containerization process. I am using Ubuntu Server, but the software can also be installed on Windows, macOS, or various Linux distributions. I utilize Docker to isolate Jellyfin into its own environment, which allows for easy movement or replacement of the software if needed. The most effective method for installation is using Docker Compose, which utilizes a YAML file to configure the setup. This approach prevents the command-line clutter that can occur when managing complex volume mappings and other options manually. Using a compose file ensures that drive mappings and configurations remain consistent and readable.

Configuring Volume Mappings Correctly

A common point of confusion for new users involves how Docker handles volume mappings between the host machine and the container. When you see volume entries in the configuration, the system creates a mirror of the host file path inside the container. For example, if the compose file maps /home/user/Videos/jellyfin/movies, you simply place your media files in that specific directory on your host. The default compose file provided by Jellyfin is sufficient, but understanding this mirroring concept is critical for adding new content. Once the service is running, you can access the admin panel to scan for new media, or rip physical copies you already own to populate the library instantly.