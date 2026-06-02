Canceled Too Soon: Underrated Sitcoms You Can Watch for Free Right Now

Explore four sitcoms that were canceled before their time but remain worth watching. From the edgy comedy of 'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23' to the groundbreaking 'The Jeffersons,' the family dynamics of 'My Wife and Kids,' and the cult favorite 'Party Down,' these shows offer laughter and insight despite abrupt endings. All are available to stream for free on platforms like Tubi and Pluto TV.

The sitcom is one of the most reliable formats in TV history for a reason. Situational comedy - characters stuck together in a recurring setting, same problems, same dynamics, episode after episode - works because it's built on comfort.

You know these people, where they live, and what's going to set them off. That familiarity is the whole point. It's why people still rewatch Seinfeld and Friends decades later, and it's why a good sitcom, even a short-lived one, never really goes away. The shows on this list all got cancelled before their time.

Or, at least, before they got a proper send-off. However, they never stopped being worth watching. The good news is that they're all still out there, and right now, you can watch every single one of them for free.

'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23' (2012-2014) This one deserved way more than two seasons on ABC. The setup is simple: June (Dreama Walker), a sweet, optimistic woman from the Midwest, moves to New York City with plans to work at a nonprofit and build a real life. She ends up sharing an apartment with Chloe (Krysten Ritter), who is immediately and enthusiastically terrible.

She scams people, she lies constantly, she has absolutely no interest in being a good person. Dreama Walker plays June as naive without being a pushover, and Krysten Ritter plays Chloe as awful without ever losing your affection. The friendship that develops between them shouldn't work, but it does. James Van Der Beek also pops up as a fictionalized version of himself to take the show to another level.

He is fully committed to the bit and completely in on the joke. The show had a specific energy: fast, a little dark, very New York, not interested in being liked by everyone. That probably made it a tough sell for ABC in primetime. They aired the remaining episodes out of order after low ratings, which made an already short run feel even more chaotic.

It was cancelled before it ever got a real chance to find its audience, and that's a real loss because this is exactly the kind of weird comedy that gets better the longer it runs. You can watch both seasons on Tubi.

'The Jeffersons' (1975-1985) One of the all-time greats, full stop. The Jeffersons started as a spin-off of All in the Family - George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley) was Archie Bunker's (Carroll O'Connor) neighbor - but it became its own thing almost immediately. The premise is right there in the theme song: George built a chain of dry cleaning stores, made his money, and moved his family into a luxury high-rise in Manhattan.

A Black family that earned its way into a world that wasn't built for them, navigating success, class, and race at the same time, with one of the loudest, most specific main characters in sitcom history leading the charge. George Jefferson is opinionated, abrasive, sometimes wrong, and completely compelling every single episode. Sherman Hemsley plays him like nobody else could have. Isabel Sanford as Louise,"Weezy," is the other half of what makes it work.

She's the one who keeps George from completely imploding. Sanford won an Emmy for the role in 1981, the first Black woman to win Lead Actress in a Comedy, which tells you something about what she was doing week in and week out. The show ran 11 seasons and 253 episodes on CBS, and then in 1985 it was just over. The cast showed up expecting to start a new season and found out it had been cancelled.

Hemsley and Sanford never got to say goodbye to these characters properly, and neither did the audience. But you can still enjoy the ride, for free, on Pluto TV.

'My Wife and Kids' (2001-2005) This is Damon Wayans at his best. My Wife and Kids is a classic early-2000s family sitcom where Wayans plays Michael Kyle, a successful businessman and father of three who has his own very specific philosophy about parenting: let the kids make mistakes, watch what happens, and trust that they'll learn something by the end of it. It sounds hands-off, but the joke is that Michael is completely hands-on - he's engineering the failures.

He sets up the situations, steps back, and waits. It's a little mean, it's very funny, and it works because Wayans clearly loves these characters even when he's torturing them. Tisha Campbell plays his wife Jay, and she's the real anchor of the show, the one who actually holds the family together while Michael runs his experiments. The kids are great too, especially Junior (George O. Gore II), who might be one of the funniest dumb-but-lovable sons in sitcom history.

The show has that warm family comedy energy that draws comparisons to The Cosby Show, and those comparisons are fair, but My Wife and Kids has its own thing going on. It's a little looser, a little more physical, and very much built around who Wayans is as a performer. All five seasons are on Pluto TV right now.

'Party Down' (2009-2023) If you've never seen Party Down, stop reading and just go watch i





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