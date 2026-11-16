Canceled flights, extra costs: What ABIA travelers are owed after the FAA ground stop

The FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop Friday evening, but the disruption continued for travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport...

RELATED | Austin travelers face ongoing delays two days after nationwide ground stop That raises a question for travelers who had to pay for extra meals, transportation or a place to stay: who is responsible for those costs?

The FAA said about 12,462 flights were canceled nationwide Friday, including 9,082 cancellations by major airlines. The agency noted that not all of those cancellations were directly caused by the ground stop. That matters because the reason for a particular flight’s cancellation can affect what help an airline has committed to provide. The FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop Friday evening, but the disruption continued for travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

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Under U.S. Department of Transportation rules, passengers are entitled to a refund if their flight is canceled and they choose not to travel or accept a rebooking, credit, or voucher. The right to a refund applies regardless of why the airline canceled the flight. But a refund returns the cost of the ticket; it does not automatically cover a hotel, meals, or other expenses.

, an air passenger rights company, says U.S. law generally does not require airlines to pay cash compensation for most delays or cancellations. Meal vouchers and hotel stays often depend on the airline’s own policies. TheThis past weekend there were large crowds at the airport and luggage lined up at baggage claim as passengers dealt with cancellations and delays. An FAA ground stop is outside an airline’s control.

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But the FAA’s cancellation figures show why passengers should ask about their specific flight: later cancellations during the recovery may have had another cause. Airlines should be able to tell travelers why their flight was canceled and what assistance their policy provides. AirHelp advises travelers to keep receipts and written notices about a disruption.

Passengers can check their airline’s commitments on the, contact the airline if they believe a commitment or refund was not honored, and file a complaint with the DOT if the issue remains unresolved. Cedar Park police arrested 27-year-old Antonio Cipriano after reports he threatened people with a gun inside Five Four Restaurant & Drafthouse. Officers seized a firearm and filed multiple charges. No injuries reported.

The Receipts: San Marcos family claims $50K in damage after eviction. Who pays? A San Marcos father and son said they are now facing tens of thousands of dollars in repairs after they regained possession of a house they say a former tenantAustin-Bergstrom International Airport is still working to recover after a major nationwide disruption caused problems for travelers this week... Austin-Bergstrom flights are back after Friday’s record FAA ground stop, but “orphaned” luggage remains.

Delta says unclaimed bags dropped from 600 to 184; reunions may take days as FAA probes data flooding.