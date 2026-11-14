Canceled flights, delayed plans: Sudden nationwide ground stop leaves Jacksonville travelers scrambling for plan b

A nationwide ground stop grounded travel plans for hundreds of people at Jacksonville International Airport on Friday afternoon, leaving passengers frustrated, stranded, and in some cases, turning short flights into long road trips.

A nationwide ground stop grounded travel plans for hundreds of people at Jacksonville International Airport on Friday afternoon, leaving passengers frustrated, stranded, and in some cases, turning short flights into long road trips.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the sudden ground stop, triggering a cascade of cancellations. Arrivals and departures boards lit up yellow and red as travelers scrambled to figure out their next move. Bob Rutter had just about stepped into the boarding line for his 4:45 p.m. flight to Denver when things changed.

Also read Travelers at Jacksonville International Airport react to grounded flights

“At 4:30 is when all hell broke loose. So we were just about to stand in line to board the flight,” Rutter said. RELATED | Aviation expert breaks down historic ground stop; FAA cites communications failure | FAA lifts nationwide ground stop on flights that halted travel across the US He had been heading to Denver to check out a house he recently purchased. Instead, he found himself waiting — and eventually heading home.

“You take a limo service to the airport. So you get here.

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Then they don’t know when the bags, they don’t know when the flight may take off. So you wait for a little while.

Then they say it’s going to be a long night. So you say, well, we might as well go home,” Rutter said. Not lost on him: the date.

“The first thing you think of is 9-11 terrorist attack. And then you said, well, it’s Friday the 13th and a black cat did run in front of your car on the way to the airport,” he said. Dominique Jefferson and her friends were caught in the middle of a layover at JAX on their way from Connecticut to Miami, where she was headed to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Her flight was cancelled after more than an hour of waiting on the plane.

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“We were sitting on the plane just waiting. We never got off, but we were waiting and waiting for about like an hour and a half. And then they had everybody get off,” Jefferson said. Her travel companion, Briane Trent, summed up the sting of the situation.

“It was only like a 48-minute flight. So I don’t know,” Trent said. That 48-minute flight became a roughly six-hour drive. Despite the disruptions, travelers News4JAX spoke with remained composed and focused on safety over frustration.

“Just be patient. The folks working here are working as hard as they can,” Rutter said. Jefferson echoed that sentiment.

“I just hope everybody has safe travels and eventually makes it to their destination. I know it’s inconvenient, but it is what it is,” she said. Many passengers have rescheduled their flights for Saturday. Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.