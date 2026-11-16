Cancelations down at SFO as airlines recover following nationwide ground stop

There are still flight delays and cancelations, but at SFO, the number of cancelations is going down.

According to FlightAware, 116 flights were canceled at SFO as of Sunday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the airport saw 304 flights canceled. Airlines continue to work to recover from the nationwide ground stop issued on Friday.

There are still flight delays and cancelations, but at SFO, the number of cancelations is going down. Airlines continue to work to recover from the nationwide ground stop issued on Friday. There are still flight delays and cancelations, but at SFO, the number of cancelations is going down. According to FlightAware, 116 flights were canceled at SFO as of Sunday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the airport saw 304 flights canceled.

Also read Local travelers continue to experience delays, cancelations in wake of FAA ground stop

The worst of the impacts from Friday’s hours-long nationwide ground stop are over, but travelers are still trying to get to where they need to be.

“Well, it’s taken me three days to get to San Francisco, and I spent hours in the airport, and they kept canceling and rescheduling,” she said. Hensley is not the only one.

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“I was stuck here in San Francisco Friday, trying to get home to Nova Scotia on Friday, now I’m here two days later trying to get home,” Kyley said. “It’s definitely going to take a little time to get back going to full speed,” SFO duty manager Chris morgan said. That’s something aviation consultant Mike McCarron echoes. He says it’s a major effort to put the put the pieces together after a ground stop like this.

“You have to start figuring out where your aircraft are where they should be how to get the crews to the airline to fly them where they should be and also at the same time maintain your normal operations,” he said. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he believes air travel will return to normal by the end of Sunday into Monday. But said his department is still trying to pin down exactly what happened.