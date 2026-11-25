Over 2,100 undocumented migrants arrive at El Hierro in Spain, setting a new daily record and straining local resources amid rising political tensions ahead of national elections.

More than 2,100 undocumented migrants arrived on the Spanish island of El Hierro on November 24, triggering a humanitarian emergency described by Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo as a sadly historic day. The unprecedented influx included fourteen vessels known locally as cayucos that brought passengers from West Africa to the tiny island, overwhelming its local infrastructure and resources.

Record Breaking Migrant Influx Details

The official count for the day reached 2,121 individuals arriving at the port of La Restinga, surpassing the previous regional record of 1,580 migrants recorded on November 14. This new total exceeds the entire 12,000-person population of El Hierro, which measures just 20 miles in length and nine miles in width. The demographic breakdown of this specific group included nearly 200 women and over 100 children, highlighting the vulnerability of those making the dangerous journey.

Also read Spain Declares Migration Emergency in Canary Islands as Thousands Arrive

Among the arrivals was a four-day-old baby girl who was born during a five-day boat crossing from West Africa. Medical staff confirmed the infant was in good health, though her mother arrived covered in blood and was immediately hospitalized upon reaching the shore. One migrant was also declared dead shortly after disembarkation, underscoring the lethal risks associated with these sea crossings.

Government Response and Stakeholder Positions

President Fernando Clavijo has engaged in high-level meetings with central government representatives in Madrid to address the escalating crisis. He stated that discussions with the Interior Ministry and the Foreign Ministry have focused on whether source countries are cooperating with repatriation efforts. Clavijo noted that, in principle, authorities are not receiving satisfactory answers from the nations of origin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also criticized the current operational scope of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex. Clavijo pointed out that Frontex personnel are not being deployed in the specific departure zones used by the migrants. He cited favorable sea conditions, including a full moon, as factors that have facilitated the increased volume of arrivals this month.

Logistical Impact and Displacement Plans

The overwhelming number of arrivals has forced immediate logistical adjustments to manage the population. Around 800 of the new migrants are expected to be transferred to the neighboring island of Tenerife today to alleviate pressure on El Hierro. Officials confirmed that a small number of individuals were intercepted just off the neighboring islands and taken directly to Tenerife, bypassing the La Restinga port entirely.

In addition to the regional transfers, migrants are being ferried to mainland Spain from the overcrowded holding center in El Hierro. Temporary accommodation facilities are being utilized, including a four-star hotel in Torrox near Malaga. Police estimates suggest that between 100,000 and 125,000 people have swum or walked into Ceuta from Morocco during a separate mass border breach earlier in July, illustrating the broader scale of migration challenges facing Spain.

Political and Social Context of the Crisis

The migration surge has become a central issue in the lead-up to Spain's general election this Sunday. Vox leader Santiago Abascal characterized the situation in the Canary Islands as an invasion during a speech in Tenerife last week. This rhetoric contrasts with the stance of incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is campaigning to remain in power after eight years in office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Polls indicate that the Right-wing Popular Party is likely to secure the most votes and attempt to form a coalition government with Vox. Immigration remains a pivotal topic alongside other key concerns such as corruption and access to affordable housing. So far in November, migrant boats have reached the Canary Islands on all but five days, with El Hierro receiving more people in these 24 days than its total population. Authorities expect further arrivals before the month concludes, as boats began to return to the island after a brief period of calm.