Fernando Clavijo demands urgent European Commission response as over 2,000 migrants arrive at El Hierro, straining local resources and influencing Spain's upcoming general election.

Fernando Clavijo, the regional president of the Canary Islands, has issued an urgent appeal to the European Union for immediate assistance to manage an unprecedented surge in migrant arrivals across the archipelago. Writing on X on Wednesday, Clavijo stated that the islands are under migration pressure that has not been witnessed in 32 years of the Atlantic route. He emphasized that the Canary Islands cannot sustain the burden alone and have requested an urgent meeting with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The crisis reached a critical point on Tuesday when approximately 2,000 migrants arrived on El Hierro, the smallest of the Spanish islands. Fourteen migrant boats, locally known as cayucos, were escorted into the port of La Restinga. This single-day influx has caused the total number of recent arrivals to surpass the island's local population of 12,000 within less than a month.

Also read 1,419 Migrants Arrive in Canary Islands Amid Migration Crisis

Scale Of Migrant Arrivals And Demographic Impact

The recent arrivals include nearly 200 women and more than 100 children, highlighting the vulnerable nature of those making the dangerous crossing. Among those arriving was a 4-day-old baby who had been born during the journey across the Atlantic. This event marks a significant escalation from the previous single-day high recorded ten days earlier on November 14, when 1,580 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands.

El Hierro measures just 20 miles by nine miles, making the logistical challenge of housing and processing such a large number of newcomers particularly acute. The sheer volume of people arriving in such a short timeframe has overwhelmed local infrastructure and resources, prompting calls for broader regional and national support to manage the humanitarian situation effectively.

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Government Mobilization And Stakeholder Responses

In response to the escalating situation, Clavijo has requested that Defence Minister Margarita Robles mobilize the resources of the armed forces to assist with the reception and processing of migrants. Clavijo has also held several high-level meetings in Madrid with central government representatives, including officials from the interior and foreign ministries, to seek coordinated solutions. However, he noted that cooperation from source countries in West Africa remains lacking, with no substantial answers provided regarding the migration flows.

Youth Minister Sira Rego was scheduled to visit El Hierro on Thursday to specifically address the reception of children and teenagers arriving with their families. Her visit underscores the focus on the humanitarian aspect of the crisis, particularly the care and protection of minors among the thousands of undocumented migrants reaching Spanish territory.

Infrastructure Strain And Safety Concerns

The surge in arrivals has placed severe strain on local infrastructure, including burial spaces. Magaly Gonzalez, the acting mayor of El Pinar in El Hierro, revealed to BBC Radio that the island is running out of burial spots due to the increased number of deaths from the treacherous Atlantic crossing. She noted that the cemetery had been expanded just two years ago because of prior space constraints, indicating the growing intensity of the crisis.

Most boats arriving on Tuesday originated from Senegal and Gambia. Although the European Union has implemented efforts in West Africa to reduce migration, many individuals view leaving as their only option to find work and build a better life. The route remains extremely dangerous, with thousands losing their lives during attempted crossings as boats often drift into the open Atlantic or miss their targets.

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Election Context And Political Implications

The current migration crisis is unfolding ahead of a snap general election in Spain on Sunday, where immigration has become a major dividing line among voters. Vox leader Santiago Abascal described the situation in the Canary Islands as an invasion during a speech in Tenerife last week. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that the government has been working for weeks on border controls with Senegalese and Gambian authorities to reduce the number of boats leaving.

Increased patrols off the coasts of Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco have pushed migrants to depart from further south, from countries such as Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea, resulting in longer and more hazardous journeys. Immigration remains a key election issue alongside corruption and housing access, with polls predicting that the Right-wing Popular Party may form a coalition government with Vox after eight years of Sanchez leading the administration.