The Canary Islands government declared a state of emergency as over 15,000 migrants arrived in November. The crisis has strained El Hierro's infrastructure, prompting Spain to request EU assistance and deploy military units.

The local government of the Spanish Canary Islands declared a state of sanitary, social, and security emergency on Wednesday while pleading for immediate assistance following the shocking arrival of thousands of illegal migrants. Spain is currently navigating a severe migration crisis driven by the influx of mostly African migrants to these highly popular Atlantic tourist destinations. The situation has been disproportionately severe on El Hierro, a smaller island with a resident population of approximately 12,000 inhabitants.

Migrant Influx Breaks Historical Records on El Hierro

The crisis intensified significantly on Tuesday when upwards of 2,100 migrants arrived across several boats throughout the day, breaking the highest single-day arrival figures ever recorded. Reports from Spanish outlets indicate that over 15,000 illegal migrants have arrived at El Hierro throughout November alone, a number that far exceeds the total population of the island. The makeshift vessels used by these migrants are known locally as chalupas, a term describing the shanty boats that have become a grim symbol of the ongoing route. At the time of reporting, this latest surge has twice broken records that stood for over thirty years regarding migrant arrivals in the Canaries.

Also read Almost 2,000 migrants arrive to Spain’s Canary Islands in a single day, breaking a record

Government Response and Emergency Protocol Activation

In direct response to this dramatic situation, which has significantly strained El Hierro's resources and infrastructure while placing pressure on the rest of the islands, the autonomous government of the Canary Islands declared a state of emergency. This declaration immediately activated the PLATECA civil protection territorial emergency plan to coordinate the regional response. A statement from the government noted that the massive and ongoing influx of migrants arriving by sea is creating an exceptional situation requiring reinforcement of health, social, and security measures.

The bulletin supporting this declaration was signed by Manuel Miranda, the regional minister for Territorial Policy, Territorial Cohesion, and Water Resources. He emphasized that the situation necessitates immediate service enhancements to assist both the migrant population and the local residents who are bearing the brunt of the sudden demographic shift and logistical burden.

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Leadership Tensions and International Appeals

Fernando Clavijo, the head of the islands government, issued a stark warning via social media stating that the islands can take no more of the current pressure. He highlighted that the region is experiencing unprecedented migration pressure along the Atlantic Route over the past 32 years. Clavijo detailed that he has requested an urgent meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to demand an immediate and coordinated response from the European Union.

Clavijo argued that it is fundamentally unfair for the Canary Islands to respond alone to a crisis of this magnitude when these people are arriving in Europe as a whole. To further manage the developing situation, he requested the urgent deployment of members from the Spanish Armed Forces' Military Emergencies Unit, known as UME. The Ministry accepted this request, and UME troops are expected to arrive at the Canaries throughout Thursday, November 26, to provide critical support.

Political Strategy and Central Government Coordination

While seeking international aid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez affirmed on Wednesday that he is working with Senegal and The Gambia to stop the situation, according to the Spanish public broadcaster RTVE. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the number of arrivals could be reduced in the coming days. However, on Thursday, Clavijo criticized Sánchez for claiming that immigration was under control, stressing that such words must be contrasted with the harsh reality experienced by citizens on the islands.

Clavijo explained that his administration declared a Level 2 emergency rather than a higher Level 3 designation in accordance with Spanish laws. A Level 2 status allows the local government to retain charge of handling the crisis while still being able to request resources from the central government. In contrast, a Level 3 declaration would place the central government in charge of crisis handling, effectively removing the local administration from leadership and coordination roles. Sources indicate that Clavijo's administration does not plan to declare a Level 3 emergency under any circumstances to maintain local agency over the response efforts.