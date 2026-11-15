Canary Islands Declare Emergency as 1,488 Migrants Arrive

El Hierro declares state of emergency after 1,488 migrants arrive on 14 boats. Spain faces its highest weekly crossing since 2020 as local authorities struggle with overcrowding.

El Hierro has declared a state of emergency as the Canary Islands face a severe migration surge, with Spanish coastguards rescuing 1,488 migrants arriving on 14 boats over the weekend. This influx marks the highest single-day number of rescues in six years, surpassing the previous record of 1,461 people rescued in November 2020.

Record Breaking Arrivals on Atlantic Route

The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service intercepted these vessels as they navigated one of the world's deadliest migration routes connecting West Africa to the Canary Islands. Most of the rescued individuals originated from Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea Conakry, traveling in overcrowded wooden boats despite the dangers of rough seas and strong currents.

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A single boat rescued on Saturday carried approximately 240 people, including 12 women and 36 children. Local authorities directed the rescued migrants primarily to El Hierro, where twelve boats arrived, while one vessel was taken to Gran Canaria and another to Tenerife. This steady increase in arrivals typically coincides with autumn months when sea conditions along the Atlantic route become more favorable for crossings.

Local Authorities Overwhelmed by Surge

El Hierro, an island with a resident population of only 12,000, has seen more than 5,000 illegal migrants arrive this month alone. Maritime services in the region reported rescuing 3,261 migrants in just the first six days of November, prompting regional authorities to label the numbers as absolutely unsustainable.

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Alpidio Armas, the head of El Hierro's governing council, expressed deep concern regarding the sharp increase in arrivals. He stated that the emergency declaration was necessary to establish a framework of cooperation with higher-level institutions. A spokesman for the island's Unified Police Union echoed these sentiments, describing the situation as out of control and overwhelming.

Government Response and Humanitarian Crisis

Spain's Territorial Policy Minister, Angel Victor Torres, is scheduled to visit El Hierro on Sunday to discuss strategies for managing the crisis. The humanitarian toll continues to rise, with at least nine migrants dying off the coast in recent weeks and a critically ill baby being airlifted to a hospital upon arrival.

Spanish outlets reported that the total number of arrivals was nearing 5,000 as of Monday, following the arrival of ten more small boats carrying hundreds of people. The ongoing crisis poses significant challenges for local resources and highlights the persistent dangers faced by those attempting the journey across the Atlantic.