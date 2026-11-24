604 undocumented migrants including 48 minors reached the Canary Islands today. Officials report 1,419 arrivals since yesterday, straining local resources amid political tension.

El Hierro and Tenerife received 604 additional undocumented migrants on three vessels in the early hours of November 23, bringing the total count to 1,419 people arriving on nine boats since yesterday morning. The Spanish island archipelago is facing an unprecedented surge as the tiny island of El Hierro, with a population of just 12,000 inhabitants, manages its largest influx this month alone. This sudden increase has overwhelmed local infrastructure and intensified a national political debate ahead of the upcoming Spanish General Election.

Mass Arrivals Disrupt Local Life

The nine cayucos, known locally as wooden fishing boats, were distributed between two ports with seven landing in La Restinga on El Hierro and two arriving at Los Cristianos in southern Tenerife. The total number of children identified among the migrants on board these vessels stands at 96. Locals in the quiet fishing village of La Restinga report that regular economic activities, including commercial fishing and diving tourism, have been significantly disrupted by the constant arrival of vessels.

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The pressure on the Atlantic archipelago has escalated rapidly over the last 48 hours. Yesterday marked the second day of mass arrivals, during which more than 800 undocumented migrants reached the islands on eight separate boats. This follows a five-day period of silence before the weekend, when El Hierro had already received seven boats carrying 429 people. The contrast between the previous calm and the current deluge has left residents and officials alike grappling with the logistical challenges of processing such a high volume of new arrivals.

Origin Points and Journey Details

Migrants arrived from multiple West African starting points, with journeys lasting up to six days across the Atlantic. The first vessel to dock at La Restinga just before 1am yesterday carried 64 migrants, including four women and two children. These individuals stated to Red Cross officials that they had departed from Saint-Louis in northern Senegal six days prior. The Red Cross and Coastguard personnel worked closely to document the arrivals and ensure the immediate safety of those stepping onto Spanish soil.

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Subsequent arrivals included a second boat from Dakar, the capital of Senegal, which docked around 8am local time with 88 passengers, eight of whom were women. Within a single hour, two more vessels arrived carrying a combined total of 281 migrants who had initiated their crossings in The Gambia. The fifth and sixth boats arrived in the afternoon, with reports confirming that two pregnant women were among those disembarking. These detailed accounts help authorities trace routes and identify common departure hubs for smuggling networks.

Political Tensions and Government Response

Fernando Clavijo, the president of the Canary Islands, is in Madrid today for a third inter-ministerial meeting to demand greater support from the Spanish central government. Clavijo emphasized that the current situation exceeds the capacity of the local islands to manage alone. The migration crisis has become a central flashpoint in the Spanish General Election, with polling set for this Sunday to determine if Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez retains power or if the Right-wing Popular Party and Vox can form a coalition.

Political rhetoric has grown increasingly sharp, with Vox leader Santiago Abascal describing the events in the Canary Islands as an invasion during a speech in Tenerife last week. This conflict is part of a broader pattern of immigration challenges for Spain, including the recent surge in Ceuta where thousands entered EU soil in late July. Estimates now suggest between 100,000 and 125,000 undocumented migrants entered Ceuta, far exceeding the original 72,500 figure, with roughly 12,000 believed to remain in the enclave.

Overcrowding and Future Logistics

The immediate response involves transferring migrants from the holding facilities in El Hierro to other locations due to severe overcrowding. Authorities plan to ferry many individuals to Tenerife or fly them directly to the Spanish mainland in the coming days. Children have been separated and taken to specialized centers for minors to ensure their protection and care. This redistribution is critical to alleviating the strain on the limited resources available on the small island of El Hierro.

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The economic and social impact on El Hierro is substantial, as the island received more migrants this month than it did for the entire previous year. The sudden arrival of these vessels has disrupted the local fishing industry and diverted tourist attention away from traditional leisure activities. As the Spanish government weighs its options ahead of the election, the humanitarian and logistical burden remains squarely on the shoulders of the Canary Islands administration.