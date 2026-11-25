Regional president Fernando Clavijo requests UME military intervention in El Hierro as 2,121 undocumented migrants arrive, overwhelming island resources and triggering an emergency EU appeal.

Regional President Fernando Clavijo has officially requested the intervention of specialist military units to manage a severe migration crisis on the Spanish island of El Hierro. This urgent measure follows the arrival of a record-breaking 2,121 undocumented migrants on November 24, a number that has now exceeded the entire local population of 12,000 residents in less than one month.

Emergency Plan Activation and Military Request

Fernando Clavijo, the regional president of the Canary Islands, stated that the situation on El Hierro is unsustainable and certainly not under control. In response to the overwhelming influx, the regional government activated the PLATECA Emergency Plan and formally requested support from the UME Military Emergency Unit. This unit is tasked with addressing both migration management and critical healthcare needs on the island.

Also read Canary Islands Crisis: 604 Migrants Arrive in El Hierro and Tenerife

The decision to involve the UME comes after 14 wooden boats, locally known as cayucos, were escorted into the port of La Restinga yesterday. The volume of arrivals has surpassed previous records, including the single-day high of 1,580 migrants recorded on November 14. The island, which measures just 20 miles by nine, is facing extreme pressure on its infrastructure and social services.

Humanitarian Details and Medical Emergencies

The latest wave of arrivals included 127 children and 203 women traveling from eight countries, including Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Mali. Among the passengers was a four-day-old baby girl born during a five-day boat crossing from West Africa. Officials confirmed the newborn and her mother, who arrived covered in blood, were taken to a hospital in La Restinga, a fishing port with only 673 inhabitants.

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Tragedy also marked the arrival, as one migrant was declared dead shortly after reaching the shore. Despite the hardships, many migrants were wrapped in red blankets while waiting at the port. The official count of 2,121 arrivals was still being refined on November 25, with some individuals intercepted off neighboring islands being taken directly to Tenerife instead of La Restinga.

Political Fallout and EU Diplomacy

Fernando Clavijo has linked the crisis to the difficulties El Hierro faces in managing its resources and has requested an urgent meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He is calling for an extraordinary response from the European Union to handle the scale of the migration flow. This diplomatic effort coincides with heightened political tensions ahead of Spain's general election on November 23.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal described the situation as an invasion during a speech in Tenerife, using the crisis to galvanize support ahead of the election. Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is fighting to retain power despite polls predicting that the Right-wing Popular Party will form a coalition with Vox. Immigration, alongside corruption and housing costs, has become a central issue in the political campaign.

Displacement Logistics and Regional Context

To alleviate overcrowding at the holding center on El Hierro, authorities are relocating migrants to other parts of Spain. Approximately 800 of the new arrivals were ferried to Tenerife on November 25, while others are being flown to the mainland. One four-star hotel in Torrox near Malaga has been utilized to temporarily accommodate displaced migrants from the recent surge.

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The crisis extends beyond El Hierro, with Ceuta serving as another flashpoint. Recent assessments suggest that between 100,000 and 125,000 undocumented migrants entered Ceuta at the end of July, significantly higher than the initial estimate of 72,500. While most returned in subsequent days, around 12,000 people are thought to have remained in the enclave, highlighting the broader complexity of migration into Spanish territory.