Canal+ has launched a new creative academy in Africa backed by the President of South Africa, signaling strong support for the region's creative community. This announcement coincides with coverage from the Doha Film Festival, where notable filmmakers and industry leaders gathered to discuss the Middle East's growing film sector. The text also touches on industry drama surrounding the Michael Jackson biopic and its potential Oscar withdrawal.

Canal+ Sends Signal To African Creative Community With Academy Launch Backed By President Of South Africa Getty Images via Doha Film Festival / Doha Film Institute) Welcome, welcome and a Happy Thanksgiving to those across the pond, Max Goldbart here taking you through the week.

Please do scroll down. The mood around Doha’s Katara Cultural Village, which hosted the festival, and other hotspots like the Msheireb Downtown district and adjacent Souq Wafiq, was generally relaxed, with restaurants and other venues packed out. Big names passing through included James Gray withset in a female-only gas station in a remote part of Yemen and giving a rare human insight into a country too long associated with conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as Ishaq and her scattered cast, the festival flew in several Yemeni figures such as Yemeni-U.S. coffee entrepreneur Mokhtar Alkhanshali, the subject of Dave Eggersis among 15 films in international competition and you can keep an eye on Deadline for the winners later this evening. The festival also hosted the second edition of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar’s Industry Days from November 19 to 21, which saw a raft of industry heavy-hitters stop by to discuss the region’s burgeoning film and TV sectors along withTodd Boehly Dissects How Daniel Katz's Trading Desk Acumen Fed Into A24 Success: "Very Few Entertainment People Understand Math"saga.