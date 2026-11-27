Canadians with cannabis possession records can apply for pardon through new online portal
Parole Board has approved pardons for 944 cannabis possession convictions since August 2019
The Parole Board of Canada has approved pardons for 944 cannabis possession convictions since mid-2019, according to spokesperson Andrea Fournier.
“For eligible individuals, obtaining a ... cannabis record can help remove barriers to employment, education, volunteering and housing,” the Parole Board says in the news release accompanying the launch. The 944 pardons followed from new legislation that enabled “a streamlined application process for simple possession," Fournier told National Post in an email on Wednesday.
“Between August 1, 2019 ... and November 20, 2026, the PBC has received 1,476 applications for cannabis record ,” she said, adding that 526 applications were returned because “the individual was either not eligible for the streamlined application process or their documentation was incomplete. ”It says a person can apply for a cannabis record pardon if they “were convicted in Canada as an adult of simple possession of cannabis ...
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