Veterans Affairs Canada caseworkers allegedly offered medical assistance in dying to healthy veterans with PTSD, sparking a class-action lawsuit and anger among former service members.

David Baltzer, a physically healthy man in his 30s and former soldier, received a phone call from a Veterans Affairs Canada caseworker two days before Christmas offering him medically assisted death. Baltzer had been receiving psychological treatment for PTSD and suicidal thoughts following two tours in Afghanistan, yet he was shocked when his benefits were subsequently cut. Upon calling to resolve the issue, the caseworker instructed him to end the initial conversation and provided a different number for follow-up.

The Mechanism Of The MAID Suggestion

During the second call, the caseworker reviewed Baltzer's file and explicitly suggested he consider another option rather than continued therapy. The caseworker stated that the previous therapy sessions had not helped much and advised him to keep an open mind about the possibility of ending his life. This specific interaction marked a critical turning point in Baltzer's life, as the suggestion that his life was no longer worth living profoundly affected his sense of self-worth.

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Baltzer describes the 2019 conversation as the start of a downward spiral that has lasted six years. He reported engaging in anti-social behavior and substance abuse, stating that he ruined many aspects of his life and burned it all to the ground. The experience left him feeling betrayed by an institution he had once been proud to be part of, transforming his identity from a law-abiding citizen to someone constantly fighting the system.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Challenges

Catherine Christensen, a lawyer representing several veterans who were offered medical assistance in dying, is working on a proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government. She highlighted the stark reality that physically healthy young men asking for help were instead being offered death as a solution. Christensen emphasized that the current approach suggests the country is washing its hands of its servicemen, leaving them to feel disposable and abandoned.

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Another veteran, Tony Jenkins from Nova Scotia, served in the military on and off for almost two-and-a-half decades as a weapons technician. Jenkins reported being offered medical assistance in dying twice and stated that serving his country was the worst decision of his life. Other veterans described similar experiences, with one claiming a nurse had bragged about the number of people she had euthanized, further fueling the sentiment of neglect.

Real-World Impact And Systemic Failures

The systemic failure extends beyond individual interactions, with veterans citing significant barriers to basic support. One veteran noted that it is easier to access legal marijuana than medical equipment, highlighting the inadequacy of the current support infrastructure. This environment has led to deep regret among former service members who feel their contributions were met with institutional indifference rather than care.

Baltzer raised the issue of the medical assistance in dying suggestion with a pension advocate during an appeal to have his veterans' benefits reinstated. He reported that the advocate simply went blank and swept the issue under the rug, providing no assistance or acknowledgment of the distressing nature of the caseworker's actions. This lack of response reinforced his belief that the system is designed to ignore the specific traumas faced by veterans.

Reflecting on his time in Afghanistan, Baltzer described the horrors of combat, including witnessing explosions and picking up body parts from the road. The violence of the environment made reintegration into ordinary life extremely difficult, as he forgot who he was before his service. Despite his pride in his military achievements, the way he was treated by Canada has left him with a bad taste in his mouth and a profound regret over his dedication to the Armed Forces.