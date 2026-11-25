Alberta has passed legislation restricting universities from taking political positions, echoing laws in Republican-led US states.

Universities and colleges in the Canadian province of Alberta are set to face restrictions on making political statements under legislation that echoes efforts by Republican lawmakers in the United States to enforce political neutrality on university campuses.

The Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, just passed by Alberta's legislature, would require postsecondary institutions to adopt policies on institutional neutrality and freedom of expression, while giving the provincial government powers to review those policies and order changes. The legislation comes against the backdrop of intense international debate over universities' responses to the war in Gaza, campus protests and whether academic institutions should issue statements on contentious political and social issues.

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However, the measures have prompted warnings from academics about government interference in higher education. Meanwhile, supporters argue that political neutrality will encourage open debate and prevent students and professors from feeling pressured to conform to institutional positions. Inside the Legislation The Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, also known as Bill 38, passed its third and final reading in Alberta's legislature on November 19 by 44 votes to 16.

The legislation, introduced by the United Conservative Party government of Premier Danielle Smith, would cover publicly funded postsecondary institutions and independent academic institutions. It would restrict institutions from adopting official positions on political, social or ideological issues unrelated to their academic missions. The restrictions would not extend to the personal views of students, professors or other university employees, with the government insisting that academic freedom and lawful expression would remain protected.

However, Alberta's advanced education minister would be able to scrutinize university policies, while the Alberta provincial government would establish minimum requirements through further regulations. Alberta Government Cites American Precedent Defending the legislation during last Thursday's parliamentary debate, Alberta Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall pointed to a decades-old American approach to academic freedom. McDougall said institutional neutrality was a well-established principle, dating back to the University of Chicago's Kalven Report in 1967.

The report argued that universities should provide an environment in which academics and students could challenge prevailing political and social views without institutions themselves generally adopting collective positions. McDougall cited Harvard, Stanford and the University of Michigan, alongside a growing number of British universities, as examples of institutions that had embraced the principle. Closer to home, the University of Calgary adopted its own policy in 2025, recognizing, McDougall said, that “a university speaks with many voices, not one”.

He also pointed to similar policies adopted by Canada's Memorial University, the University of Waterloo and Laurentian University. The Alberta government's intervention, however, marks a departure from universities voluntarily adopting such policies, with compliance becoming a legislative requirement. McDougall rejected accusations that the legislation would silence campuses or allow the government to interfere in institutional decisions, insisting: “Those claims are false”.

He stressed that the neutrality requirements would apply to institutions' official positions rather than the personal views of students, academics or university employees.

“It does not tell a professor what to teach,” he said. McDougall added that the government would not dictate researchers' conclusions or have the power to approve or veto visiting speakers. He said universities would also remain free to criticize governments over matters affecting their academic missions or operations, including funding.

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The minister said the government wanted to protect a campus culture in which students and academics could challenge assumptions and openly disagree without the institution's official position overshadowing their individual views. Parallels With Republican Legislation Alberta's legislation bears similarities to measures introduced in Republican-led American states amid growing political divisions over the role of universities. In March 2025, Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 1, introducing sweeping changes to the state's higher education system.

Under the legislation, public universities are prohibited from officially endorsing or opposing controversial political beliefs or policies, with exceptions for issues directly affecting their funding or academic missions. Ohio's legislation specifically identifies climate change policies, immigration, abortion, foreign policy, electoral politics and diversity, equity and inclusion programs as examples of contentious issues.

The Ohio measures go considerably further than Bill 38 in several areas, including restrictions on DEI training and the use of political or ideological criteria in recruitment and admissions. Ohio lawmakers can also reduce or withhold state funding from institutions deemed to have failed to comply with the statutory requirements. Alberta's legislation does not expressly set out an equivalent financial penalty for breaches of its institutional neutrality requirements.

While McDougall has acknowledged the influence of American academic practices, Alberta's government has not established a direct connection between its legislation and policies introduced by Republican lawmakers. Academics Warn of Government Interference The Canadian measures have divided academics and civil liberties campaigners, with critics questioning why the government needs to intervene in decisions previously left to universities.

David Robinson, executive director of the Canadian Association of University Teachers , told Newsweek: “It’s safe to say that Bill 38 is the latest in a series of efforts by governments, most notably in the US but also in India and other democracies, to weaken the autonomy of higher education institutions.

"Along with academic freedom, institutional autonomy is a foundational value of universities. It ensures that universities are free to preserve, share, and advance knowledge for the public good without political interference or restriction. He added: “Bill 38 directly parallels legislation in the US. It imposes a policy of ‘neutrality’ on institutions that in practice has provided the justification to crack down on politically inconvenient speech and the so-called ‘ideology’ of equity, diversity, and inclusion.

” Robinson continued: “The evidence is clear that under the guise of neutrality, some governments and political actors are actually seeking to suppress free expression on campus. ” Referring to the U.S. midterm elections, he said: “Given the results of the U.S. midterm elections in which the Republican agenda was so resoundingly rebuked by American voters, I also wonder if the government of Alberta has perhaps come too late to the ‘anti-woke’ party.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the government of Premier Danielle Smith was behind the curve. ” Richard Moon, a professor emeritus of law at the University of Windsor who specializes in freedom of expression, told Newsweek: “There’s no question it’s being shaped by what’s going on in the States. ” However, he said government intervention in parts of the United States was “far, far greater” because “it’s about, in many cases, what gets taught.

And it involves a real loss of university autonomy, in which the government is basically seeking to kind of take over and control what happens at the university itself. ” Moon added: “It’s a mistake because the government shouldn’t be overseeing what universities do, but more fundamentally, it’s a mistake because there is so much uncertainty or debate about what neutrality entails.

” He also pointed to the controversy surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying: “Clearly this is being motivated by the debates around Israel, Gaza, Palestine. That’s obviously the real driving force. ” Alberta's opposition New Democratic Party leader Naheed Nenshi, meanwhile, has drawn a direct comparison with American politics, invoking the results of the U.S. midterm elections during a November 4 exchange in the provincial legislature.

“MAGA is dead. Americans, like Albertans, are tired of meaningless culture wars,” Nenshi said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hit back, accusing the opposition of promoting “wokeism and the cancel culture” and creating “a hostile environment for free speech. ” What Happens Next Alberta's government anticipates that the changes to its postsecondary education legislation will come into force in spring 2027.

Further regulations will determine how universities implement their political neutrality policies, with the provincial government consulting academic institutions and students. McDougall was approached for comment by Newsweek. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gray R. Thomasare set to face restrictions on making political statements under legislation that echoes efforts by Republican lawmakers in the United States to enforce political neutrality on university campuses.

The Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, just passed by Alberta's legislature, would require postsecondary institutions to adopt policies on institutional neutrality and freedom of expression, while giving the provincial government powers to review those policies and order changes. The legislation comes against the backdrop of intense international debate over universities' responses to the war in Gaza, campus protests and whether academic institutions should issue statements on contentious political and social issues.

However, the measures have prompted warnings from academics about government interference in higher education. Meanwhile, supporters argue that political neutrality will encourage open debate and prevent students and professors from feeling pressured to conform to institutional positions. The Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, also known as Bill 38, passed its third and final reading in Alberta's legislature on November 19 by 44 votes to 16.

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The legislation, introduced by the United Conservative Party government of Premier Danielle Smith, would cover publicly funded postsecondary institutions and independent academic institutions. The restrictions would not extend to the personal views of students, professors or other university employees, with the government insisting that academic freedom and lawful expression would remain protected.

However, Alberta's advanced education minister would be able to scrutinize university policies, while the Alberta provincial government would establish minimum requirements through further regulations. Defending the legislation during last Thursday's parliamentary debate, Alberta Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall pointed to a decades-old American approach to academic freedom. McDougall said institutional neutrality was a well-established principle, dating back to the University of Chicago's Kalven Report in 1967.

The report argued that universities should provide an environment in which academics and students could challenge prevailing political and social views without institutions themselves generally adopting collective positions. McDougall cited Harvard, Stanford and the University of Michigan, alongside a growing number of British universities, as examples of institutions that had embraced the principle. Closer to home, the University of Calgary adopted its own policy in 2025, recognizing, McDougall said, that “a university speaks with many voices, not one”.

The Alberta government's intervention, however, marks a departure from universities voluntarily adopting such policies, with compliance becoming a legislative requirement. McDougall rejected accusations that the legislation would silence campuses or allow the government to interfere in institutional decisions, insisting: “Those claims are false”. He stressed that the neutrality requirements would apply to institutions' official positions rather than the personal views of students, academics or university employees.

McDougall added that the government would not dictate researchers' conclusions or have the power to approve or veto visiting speakers. He said universities would also remain free to criticize governments over matters affecting their academic missions or operations, including funding. The minister said the government wanted to protect a campus culture in which students and academics could challenge assumptions and openly disagree without the institution's official position overshadowing their individual views.

Alberta's legislation bears similarities to measures introduced in Republican-led American states amid growing political divisions over the role of universities. In March 2025, Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 1, introducing sweeping changes to the state's higher education system. Under the legislation, public universities are prohibited from officially endorsing or opposing controversial political beliefs or policies, with exceptions for issues directly affecting their funding or academic missions.

Ohio's legislation specifically identifies climate change policies, immigration, abortion, foreign policy, electoral politics and diversity, equity and inclusion programs as examples of contentious issues. The Ohio measures go considerably further than Bill 38 in several areas, including restrictions on DEI training and the use of political or ideological criteria in recruitment and admissions. Ohio lawmakers can also reduce or withhold state funding from institutions deemed to have failed to comply with the statutory requirements.

Alberta's legislation does not expressly set out an equivalent financial penalty for breaches of its institutional neutrality requirements. While McDougall has acknowledged the influence of American academic practices, Alberta's government has not established a direct connection between its legislation and policies introduced by Republican lawmakers. The Canadian measures have divided academics and civil liberties campaigners, with critics questioning why the government needs to intervene in decisions previously left to universities.

: “It’s safe to say that Bill 38 is the latest in a series of efforts by governments, most notably in the US but also in India and other democracies, to weaken the autonomy of higher education institutions.

"Along with academic freedom, institutional autonomy is a foundational value of universities. It ensures that universities are free to preserve, share, and advance knowledge for the public good without political interference or restriction. He added: “Bill 38 directly parallels legislation in the US. It imposes a policy of ‘neutrality’ on institutions that in practice has provided the justification to crack down on politically inconvenient speech and the so-called ‘ideology’ of equity, diversity, and inclusion.

” Robinson continued: “The evidence is clear that under the guise of neutrality, some governments and political actors are actually seeking to suppress free expression on campus. Referring to the U.S. midterm elections, he said: “Given the results of the U.S. midterm elections in which the Republican agenda was so resoundingly rebuked by American voters, I also wonder if the government of Alberta has perhaps come too late to the ‘anti-woke’ party.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the government of Premier Danielle Smith was behind the curve. ”However, he said government intervention in parts of the United States was “far, far greater” because “it’s about, in many cases, what gets taught. And it involves a real loss of university autonomy, in which the government is basically seeking to kind of take over and control what happens at the university itself.

” Moon added: “It’s a mistake because the government shouldn’t be overseeing what universities do, but more fundamentally, it’s a mistake because there is so much uncertainty or debate about what neutrality entails. ” He also pointed to the controversy surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying: “Clearly this is being motivated by the debates around Israel, Gaza, Palestine. That’s obviously the real driving force.

” Alberta's opposition New Democratic Party leader Naheed Nenshi, meanwhile, has drawn a direct comparison with American politics, invoking the results of the U.S. midterm elections during a November 4 exchange in the provincial legislature. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hit back, accusing the opposition of promoting “wokeism and the cancel culture” and creating “a hostile environment for Alberta's government anticipates that the changes to its postsecondary education legislation will come into force in spring 2027.

Further regulations will determine how universities implement their political neutrality policies, with the provincial government consulting academic institutions and students.